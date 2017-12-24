Los 9 cambios extremos que más impresionaron en redes en 2017

1. Mujer perdió 137 kilos en casi 2 años
Se trata de la estadounidense Lexi Reed, que en enero de 2016 se trazó la meta de bajar de peso junto con su esposo, Danny Reed. La pareja quiso perder los kilos de más por salud y para convertirse en padres.
#facetofacefriday – 303lbs 👇 naturally with diet/exercise since last year. At 25 years old, a BMI of 78, & 485lbs I knew if I didnt take control of my life I would die at a young age. Being afraid to die was something that motivated me every single day. I had so many things in my life I still wanted to do. This picture brings tears to my own eyes because its shows how hard I fought to get here. It shows the direction my life was going. Some days there’s nothing that I can really say other than – THANK GOD I CHOSE TO FIGHT FOR MY LIFE. I know what its like to question what else is out there in life and if you will spend the rest of your life as a prisoner in your own body. I’m living proof that anyone can change their life and all the blood, sweat, & tears will be worth it. Start today! ——————————————————————————— LAST DIETBET OF 2017 STARTS IN LESS THAN 3 WEEKS! Fedup & ready to change? Time to finish 2017 strong! Time to reset after thanksgiving, win money for christmas & rock those outfits when you see all your family! Lose weight, share tips/recipes, giveaways including fedup tees, & get paid! Link in bio or dietbet.com/fatgirlfedup #goals #motivation #fit #fitfam #obesetobeast #weightloss #weightlossjourney #motivation #fattofit #swolemate #fitcouple #dietbet #diet #selflove #plussize #effyourbeautystandards #fitspo #countingcalories #motivation #fitness #gym #anytimefitness #fitspo #losingweight #weightlosstransformation #transform #gymlife #fitnessmotivation #diet #thickfit #gym #transformationtuesday #dietbet #fatgirlfedupsdietbet #extremeweightloss #anytimefitness
2. Quiso parecerse a Angelina Jolie y la compararon con un zombi
Se dijo que la joven Sahar Tabar, de 19 años, se ha sometido a más de 50 procedimientos quirúrgicos para modificar su aspecto físico y parecerse a Jolie. Sin embargo, debido al revuelo internacional que causó por su apariencia, la joven concedió una entrevista donde aseguró que sí se ha hecho varias cirugías, pero que en sus fotos casi todo es Photoshop y maquillaje.
3. La increíble transformación de un hombre trans
Jaimie Wilson nació como mujer, escondió sus sentimientos varios años, pero cuando cumplió 18 decidió cambiar su apariencia. Se dedica a la música y con su página de Instagram, que ya tiene más de 420.000 seguidores, quiso documentar su proceso de transformación.
DONT JUDGE A BOOK BY ITS COVER. I am posting this picture to show that not everyone has to show “signs” to be transgender. You don’t have to pass a test to prove you’re trans…and you sure as hell don’t need ANYONES approval but your own. This life is about finding yourself and becoming YOU. No one’s journey is the same…so stop comparing yourself to others. When I came out people refused to believe I was a man because of how “Feminine” I presented for 18 years. So why am I posting this comparison? Because I want people to see it doesn’t matter what some LOOKS like…if someone has the guts to tell you “I’m transgender” “I’m gay” “I’m bisexual” anything like that PLEASE BELIEVE them and be there for them because stereotypes need to be broken. #ftm #transman #transgender #transguy #transisbeautiful #trans #femaletomale #lgbtpride #polysexual #saga #genderfluid #queer #bisexual #noh8 #lgbt #gay #lesbian #loveislove #transformation #pride #blueeyes #beforeandafter #transpride #selflove #bodypositivity #loveyourself #vitamint #progress
4. La alemana de senos gigantescos que cambió el color de su piel
La mujer ha gastado más de 60 mil dólares en procedimientos y cirugías para lograr su transformación. Otro de sus propósitos con este cambio también fue mantener la talla más grande de senos en Europa. En su página, Martina Big, oriunda de Tier, Alemania, cuenta que es una glamurosa actriz y modelo.
5. Peluquería en España trasformó a indigente en modelo
‘Josete’ es el protagonista de un video que realizó una peluquería para celebrar sus tres años de operación en Palma de Mallorca. Justamente, en la plaza central de esa ciudad se puede ver a diario a José Antonio, como se llama en realidad el hombre. Allí, se encarga de guiar a los conductores para que parqueen sus autos de la mejor manera.
6. ‘Popeye’ ruso se inyectó aceite en los brazos y despertó críticas en redes
Se trata Kirill Tereshin, que mediante el uso de una sustancia conocida como synthol ha hecho crecer el tamaño de sus bíceps 26 centímetros. El crecimiento se dio en tan solo 10 días y ahora ese musculo mide 60 cms. El propósito del joven, de 26 años, es romper records en el fisicoculturismo.
7. la abuelita que se dejó maquillar por primera vez en su vida
La nieta de la mujer aprovechó su talento, como maquilladora profesional, para rejuvenecer a su abuelita. A través de un video que publicó en su cuenta de Instagram, ella compartió el proceso de ese cambio. Allí se ve que la joven usó una base para emparejar el tono de piel de su abuelita y, además, le pintó las cejas y los labios. Ella también le cortó el pelo y se lo tinturó completamente de negro para ocultarle las canas.
Моя любимая бабуля 😭😭😭😭 как же я скучаю по всем родным , по дому ❤️❤️❤️давно хотела выложить процесс сборов , но никак руки не доходили ❤️🙌🏻 вы только посмотрите на ее лицо , будто я ее мучаю 😂😂😂 а ещё она на армянском говорит на видео : лучше бы меня к врачу отвела , а не к стилистам 😂😂😂 и что я ей голову сожгла 😂😂😂😂ну, эт она у меня так юморит😭😭❤️❤️❤️ а вы скучаете по своим бабашкам и дедушкам ?))🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 _______ My beloved granny😭😭😭😭 I miss my family and home so much❤❤❤ I wanted to post the getting ready process for a long time now, but didn’t have enough time ❤🙌🏻 just look at her face, it’s like I’m torturing her😂😂😂 and also she speaks Armenian in the video: you’d better went to the doctor with me, not to the stylists😂😂😂 and that I’ve burnt her hair😂😂😂😂 she’s just joking😭😭❤❤❤ do you miss your grandmas and grandpas?))🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
8. Joven gastó 15 mil dólares para ser igual a personaje de Dragon Ball Z
Julian Louw, doble de acción sudafricano, necesitó 3 años para completar su transformación. El joven, literalmete, se convirtió en la versión de carne y hueso de Trunks, el guerrero viajero del tiempo, personaje de la famosa serie animada, Dragon Ball Z.
9. Las fotos de mujer que lleva 13 años sin cortarse el pelo y ahora mide casi tanto como ella
La rusa Dashik Gubanova se convirtió en tendencia en Internet por su larga melena, que mide más de un metro y medio de largo. Su cuenta de Instagram tiene más de 200.000 seguidores y en ella publica fotografías exhibiendo su pelo y productos para el cuidado capilar. Su objetivo es que su pelo llegue hasta los pies.
Привет всем! Я больше года веду блог, но ни разу не писала о себе и своей жизни. По сути, вы знаете обо мне совсем не много! Вы можете читать, а можете пройти мимо. Моя жизнь до 6 лет.. Родилась я в самой обычной семье. Мама – учитель, папа – тракторист. И брат на год с небольшим старше меня. Я очень плохо помню свою жизнь до 6 лет. Отрывками (как многие дети) и только всё самое хорошее. Как выпадали/выдирали зубы, как папа катал меня в люльке на мотоцикле. Как мы часто ездили в деревню на машине, и лёжа на заднем кресле, я распевала песни, что играли по радио… Когда мне было 6 лет мой папа погиб… Это была для меня трагедия…. Я до сих пор отчётливо помню, как нам с братом об этом сказала бабушка. Я молча заплакала.. В моей маленькой голове сразу стало все на места, ведь моё сердце чувствовало, что-то не так. И бабушка повела нас прощаться с папой. Я помню этот день настолько отчётливо, что никогда не смогу его забыть. Моя мама осталась одна, с двумя детьми на руках. И она никогда не показывала нам, как ей плохо. Она очень сильная и терпеливая. За что ей огромное спасибо! Я часто прокручиваю у себя в голове моменты, что ещё помню о папе. Для того чтобы освежить воспоминания и не дать своей памяти забить это пространство другими воспоминаниями…. Любите, цените, и радуйтесь каждому дню прожитому вместе. Чаще обнимайте и целуйте своих родителей!!!
