La herramienta se llama “Usage Insights” (Reporte de uso) y se encargará de comunicarle al usuario cuánto tiempo le dedica a ‘moverse’ dentro de la aplicación. Se espera que brinde más información respecto a otros usos, pero nada está oficializado aún, según reporta Mashable.

Por su parte, el CEO de la plataforma, Kevin Systrom, confirmó a través de su cuenta de Twitter que se avecinan estas nuevas funcionalidades dentro de la ‘app’.

“Estamos creando herramientas que ayudarán a la comunidad de IG a saber más sobre el tiempo que gastan en Instagram-cada tiempo debería ser positivo e intencional”, dijo vía Twitter.

Luego agregó: “Entender como el tiempo en linea impacta a la gente es importante, y es responsabilidad de todas las compañías ser honestas sobre esto. Queremos ser una parte de la solución. Me tomo la responsabilidad en serio”.

Además, en los perfiles de algunas personas han aparecido las opciones por lo que se sabe que están en fase de prueba. Incluso, una usuaria de la plataforma logró acceder a los códigos y confirmó lo que vendrá.

