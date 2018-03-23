Con ‘Tres anuncios por un crimen’ como favorita, aunque ‘La forma del agua’ pueda dar una sorpresa, la carrera por el Óscar está cada vez más cerca y recordamos las que han ganado en las últimas dos décadas de entrega del reconocimiento.
2017 – ‘Moonlight’
2016 – ‘Spotlight’
2015 – ‘Birdman’
2014 – ’12 Years A Slave’
2013 – ‘Argo’
2012 – ‘The Artist’
2011 – ‘The King’s Speech’
2010 – ‘The Hurt Locker’
2009 – ‘Slumdog Millionaire’
2008 – ‘No Country for Old Men’
2007 – ‘The Departed’
2006 – ‘Crash’
2005 – ‘Million Dollar Baby’
2004 – ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King’
2003 – ‘Chicago’
2002 – ‘A Beautiful Mind’
2001 – ‘Gladiator’
2000 – ‘American Beauty’
1999 – ‘Shakespeare in Love’
1998 – ‘Titanic’
