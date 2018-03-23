Con ‘Tres anuncios por un crimen’ como favorita, aunque ‘La forma del agua’ pueda dar una sorpresa, la carrera por el Óscar está cada vez más cerca y recordamos las que han ganado en las últimas dos décadas de entrega del reconocimiento.

2017 – ‘Moonlight’

2016 – ‘Spotlight’

2015 – ‘Birdman’

2014 – ’12 Years A Slave’

2013 – ‘Argo’

2012 – ‘The Artist’

2011 – ‘The King’s Speech’

2010 – ‘The Hurt Locker’

2009 – ‘Slumdog Millionaire’

2008 – ‘No Country for Old Men’

2007 – ‘The Departed’

2006 – ‘Crash’

2005 – ‘Million Dollar Baby’

2004 – ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King’

2003 – ‘Chicago’

2002 – ‘A Beautiful Mind’

2001 – ‘Gladiator’

2000 – ‘American Beauty’

1999 – ‘Shakespeare in Love’

1998 – ‘Titanic’