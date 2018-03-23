Su papel no es el más relevante, pero sí el que más curiosidad puede causar, pues es la segunda vez que la cantante de pop contrata a un actor porno para alguna de sus producciones; la primera fue en el clip de ‘We Are Never Getting Back Together’, en donde apareció Mike de Marco.
A continuación, el video de ‘Delicate’, seguido por algunas fotografías de Kevin Falk
Joseph Kahn used a gay porn star ( Kevin Falk ) as one of Taylor’s bodyguards in her new video “Delicate” . pic.twitter.com/aeGKIABusV
— Shady Brian (@ShadyBstvnz) March 12, 2018
Kevin Falk https://t.co/y2wC4i47ZO pic.twitter.com/Pstyn4NmyA
— Alex (@Alex_Browning_A) February 13, 2018
A post shared by LÜSTT (@lusttworld) on
Beverly hills fashion show #beverlyhills #thebeverlyhillshotel
A post shared by $3rg!o jo$3ph jr. (@americanrebel26) on
Según Nueva Mujer, el actor hace películas heterosexuales y gais.
Comentarios