Su papel no es el más relevante, pero sí el que más curiosidad puede causar, pues es la segunda vez que la cantante de pop contrata a un actor porno para alguna de sus producciones; la primera fue en el clip de ‘We Are Never Getting Back Together’, en donde apareció Mike de Marco.

Según Nueva Mujer, el actor hace películas heterosexuales y gais.