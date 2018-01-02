Mujer con cáncer de seno celebró su boda 18 horas antes de morir

Heather Lindsay, de 31 años, y su novio, David Mosher, de 35, tuvieron que adelantar su matrimonio porque las posibilidades de que ella sobreviviera algunos días más para casarse el día acordado eran muy pocas.

Heather Lindsay
Heather Lindsay| Instagram Christina Lee

La pareja había iniciado su relación amorosa en 2015, luego de que se conocieron en unas clases de baile, en Estados Unidos, y más de un año después de estar juntos, Mosher quiso proponerle matrimonio, el 26 de diciembre de 2016.

Sin embargo, antes de hacerle la propuesta, a Heather le detectaron un violento cáncer de seno que ya le había invadido algunos órganos. A pesar del grave problema, David se mantuvo con su idea de casarse. Heather aceptó.

La idea era que se iban a casar el 30 de diciembre de 2017; sin embargo, días antes, los médicos dijeron que era poco probable que la novia llegara con vida a esa fecha, ya que su enfermedad se había expandido al cerebro y a los pulmones. Por eso decidieron adelantar la boda para el 22 de diciembre, relata Inside Edition.

Desde ese día hasta ahora, las imágenes del matrimonio, que se celebró en la capilla del hospital en el que Heather estaba internada, se han viralizado y han conmovido a miles de usuarios en redes sociales, agrega New York Daily News.

Estas son algunas de las fotos de la ceremonia captadas por Christina Lee, amiga de la novia, que las publicó en Instagram en los últimos días:

Heather’s mother, Linda Lindsay, poured out light, love and support on Heather and all of us who were there with her. The amount of strength her mom showed could only be possible because of her unwavering faith in God, despite the certainty she would lose her only daughter on this earth. Her outpouring of selfless love reminded me of Heather’s reaction to tragedy in other’s lives. Heather has shown me this same care when I was in a very dark and hopeless place. She learned this language of love from her family and was able to comfort others in this same way. Like mother like daughter. Missing you this Christmas morning, Heather, but I know you are celebrating with the one who gives us the real joy and peace of the Christmas season. Sing and dance with the angels for me today. Merry Christmas my dear friend!

Una publicación compartida de Christina (@christina.lee.photography) el

18 horas después de la boda, Heather murió. David dijo que la ceremonia había sido más un funeral que un matrimonio, y aseguró que esa fue la hora más difícil de toda su vida. “La vi con mucho dolor y no se rindió hasta que se casó conmigo. […] Es muy gratificante que alguien pueda amarme así”, le dijo el novio a NBC.

El funeral de Heather se cumplió el 30 de diciembre, el día que, en un principio, se había definido para que se llevara a cabo la unión de la pareja.

