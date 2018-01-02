Mujer con cáncer de seno celebró su boda 18 horas antes de morir

La pareja había iniciado su relación amorosa en 2015, luego de que se conocieron en unas clases de baile, en Estados Unidos, y más de un año después de estar juntos, Mosher quiso proponerle matrimonio, el 26 de diciembre de 2016.
Sin embargo, antes de hacerle la propuesta, a Heather le detectaron un violento cáncer de seno que ya le había invadido algunos órganos. A pesar del grave problema, David se mantuvo con su idea de casarse. Heather aceptó.
La idea era que se iban a casar el 30 de diciembre de 2017; sin embargo, días antes, los médicos dijeron que era poco probable que la novia llegara con vida a esa fecha, ya que su enfermedad se había expandido al cerebro y a los pulmones. Por eso decidieron adelantar la boda para el 22 de diciembre, relata Inside Edition.
Desde ese día hasta ahora, las imágenes del matrimonio, que se celebró en la capilla del hospital en el que Heather estaba internada, se han viralizado y han conmovido a miles de usuarios en redes sociales, agrega New York Daily News.
Estas son algunas de las fotos de la ceremonia captadas por Christina Lee, amiga de la novia, que las publicó en Instagram en los últimos días:
Heather’s mother, Linda Lindsay, poured out light, love and support on Heather and all of us who were there with her. The amount of strength her mom showed could only be possible because of her unwavering faith in God, despite the certainty she would lose her only daughter on this earth. Her outpouring of selfless love reminded me of Heather’s reaction to tragedy in other’s lives. Heather has shown me this same care when I was in a very dark and hopeless place. She learned this language of love from her family and was able to comfort others in this same way. Like mother like daughter. Missing you this Christmas morning, Heather, but I know you are celebrating with the one who gives us the real joy and peace of the Christmas season. Sing and dance with the angels for me today. Merry Christmas my dear friend!
Heather chose to spend her last hours celebrating surrounded by people she loved and who loved her. How do I know God is real? Because He was filling her with joy despite the fact that outwardly her body was failing. She chose to let God carry her, instead of wasting her last hours angry at him for allowing this illness. And carry her he did. He carried her home.
Una publicación compartida de Christina (@christina.lee.photography) el
I am in awe of the strength Dave’s love inspired in Heather even in her last hours. She was his great love and he was hers. I pray these moments give Dave the same strength now to carry on the legacy of their love. Heather, you are greatly missed. The earth froze yesterday as the warmth of your light ascended to be with God for eternity. Until we meet again my dear friend. Watch over us. Original post from 12/24/17.
Standing in front of everyone in the chapel, I was hesitant to pull out my camera. As someone who wanted nothing more than to see my friend truly happy, I felt I had to capture these images, which by this point I knew were her final moments with us. What you clearly see here is two people who were destined to be joined as one. A love like no other captured for all to see. My gift to her.
Una publicación compartida de Christina (@christina.lee.photography) el
Earned her wings! One of my dearest friends got married this past Friday, December 22nd, to the man of her dreams. She had been battling stage 4 cancer and it had spread all throughout her body, but she was determined to marry her soul mate. Less than 24 hours later her spirit flew from her body and ascended to be with God. I am in awe of the strength Dave’s love inspired in Heather even in her last hours. She was his great love and he was hers. Heather, I miss and love you more than I can say. Thank you for sharing this life’s journey with me. ❤️
18 horas después de la boda, Heather murió. David dijo que la ceremonia había sido más un funeral que un matrimonio, y aseguró que esa fue la hora más difícil de toda su vida. “La vi con mucho dolor y no se rindió hasta que se casó conmigo. […] Es muy gratificante que alguien pueda amarme así”, le dijo el novio a NBC.
El funeral de Heather se cumplió el 30 de diciembre, el día que, en un principio, se había definido para que se llevara a cabo la unión de la pareja.
