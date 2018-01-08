The Weeknd pone fin a su relación con H&M tras ver foto racista

“Me levanté esta mañana en ‘shock’ y avergonzado con esta foto”, inicia el mensaje del cantante de éxitos como ‘Starboy’ y ‘Secrets’.
“Estoy profundamente ofendido y no seguiré trabajando con H&M”, añadió enseguida.
woke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo. i’m deeply offended and will not be working with @hm anymore… pic.twitter.com/P3023iYzAb
— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 8, 2018
Después de que la modelo Stephanie Yeboah expresara su desaprobación con la fotografía, H&M terminó bajándola de todas sus plataformas y pidiendo disculpas a los que se “sintieron ofendidos”.
The Weeknd colaboraba con H&M en la colección de ‘piezas claves’ o ‘esenciales’, una línea de mucho éxito y bastante publicidad.
Iconic styles with an understated streetwear vibe #THEWEEKNDxHM Avalible in stores and on hm.com.
A post shared by H&M (@hm) on
