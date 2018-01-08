The Weeknd pone fin a su relación con H&M tras ver foto racista

El cantante Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, quien desde el 2016 trabaja con la marca sueca después de que David Beckham fuera la imagen por años, escribió en Twitter que se siente “ofendido” con la imagen que ya retiró el gigante de moda.

The Weeknd
The Weeknd| Getty Images

“Me levanté esta mañana en ‘shock’ y avergonzado con esta foto”, inicia el mensaje del cantante de éxitos como ‘Starboy’ y ‘Secrets’.

“Estoy profundamente ofendido y no seguiré trabajando con H&M”, añadió enseguida.

Después de que la modelo Stephanie Yeboah expresara su desaprobación con la fotografía, H&M terminó bajándola de todas sus plataformas y pidiendo disculpas a los que se “sintieron ofendidos”.

The Weeknd colaboraba con H&M en la colección de ‘piezas claves’ o ‘esenciales’, una línea de mucho éxito y bastante publicidad.

