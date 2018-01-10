Ricky Martin muestra su casa y el rincón en el que “desayuna viendo porno”

“Después de cuatro o cinco años de estar de gira, decidimos aterrizar aquí, en Los Ángeles”, inicia diciendo Ricky antes de comenzar el recorrido por su casa para Architectural Digest.
Entre los elementos que destaca el cantante dentro de su hogar está la mesa de comedor, que es la misma que adquirió para el primer apartamento que compró, hace ya 25 años, y que conserva con recelo.
También muestra con orgullo piezas de arte de su novio y, con humor, un cuadro que tiene la frase ‘Having breakfast / watching porn’ (Desayunando viendo porno).
A continuación puedes ver el video con los diferentes espacios de la mansión de Ricky y Jwan:
