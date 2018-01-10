Ricky Martin muestra su casa y el rincón en el que “desayuna viendo porno”

“There’s so much potential for crafting a vibrant, creative environment for our family,” @ricky_martin says of the newly designed L.A. home he shares with @jwanyosef and their twin sons. The home’s former yoga room has now been converted into an artist’s atelier for Yosef, and Martin has plans to build a recording studio on the property. As for Matteo and Valentino, the kids are looking forward to serious playtime in a tree house that has yet to be installed amid the branches of one of the gorgeous specimens that dot the estate. Get a look inside the home through the #linkinbio Photo by @trevortondro; design by @nateberkus; text by @mayer.rus; styled by @michaelreynoldsnyc

A post shared by Architectural Digest (@archdigest) on Jan 9, 2018 at 10:05am PST