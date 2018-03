Announcing the RubGrub, a vibrator that orders food following an orgasm, starting with a large cheese pizza! The offering is made possible with an internet programmable Bluetooth button (similar to the Amazon Dash Button) designed to fit on a Lovense Nora vibrator. The button has payment/delivery and order information, which is programmed into it at the time of purchase and connects to through its pizza-ordering API. When a user is done “using” the vibrator, they push the button, which places a delivery order for a large cheese pizza. . more info on camsoda.com/labs . #RubGrub #Pizza #SexAndPizza #Lovense #Nora #CamsodaLabs #WTF #BluetoothButton #Innovation #Tech

