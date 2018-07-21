Aunque todos los círculos tienen el mismo color durazno (RGB 250, 219, 172), las líneas azules, naranjas, verdes y moradas que están encima de ellos hacen dar la impresión de que tienen tonalidades distintas.

Para comprobar que, efectivamente, tienen el mismo color, solo hace falta ampliar la imagen y mirar con detenimiento, pues entre más pequeña, más confusión genera.

La compleja publicación de David ya cuenta con más de 15.800 ‘me gusta’ y 6.000 retuits.

A new Munker illusion, which I call confetti. All the dots in the background are the same color (RGB 250, 219, 172) but are perceived as four different colors. The differences are subtle, though, and depend on the size of the image when it's viewed. cc @AkiyoshiKitaoka pic.twitter.com/vT6x64LLTy

— David Novick (@NovickProf) July 18, 2018