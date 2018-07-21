Aunque todos los círculos tienen el mismo color durazno (RGB 250, 219, 172), las líneas azules, naranjas, verdes y moradas que están encima de ellos hacen dar la impresión de que tienen tonalidades distintas.

Para comprobar que, efectivamente, tienen el mismo color, solo hace falta ampliar la imagen y mirar con detenimiento, pues entre más pequeña, más confusión genera.

La compleja publicación de David ya cuenta con más de 15.800 ‘me gusta’ y 6.000 retuits.