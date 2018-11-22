La ilusión óptica fue creada por Yurii Perepadia, un diseñador de Oleksandriya en Ucrania, de 50 años. Lo dibujó en 2016 y tardó dos horas en completarlo, indicó la BBC.
“Este es un trazo blanco y negro sobre un fondo de color, que pone en movimiento el enfoque de la visión”, explicó Perepadia en su cuenta de Instagram.
Al hacerse viral esta imagen, varios usuarios empezaron a decir que fue creada por el profesor japonés de neurología Yamamoto Hashima como un método para probar los niveles de estrés del espectador.
Sin embargo, esta información resultó ser falsa y el mismo Perepadia tuvo que desmentirlo en su red social.
“El psicoterapeuta japonés Yamamoto Hashima no tiene nada que ver con esta imagen y no existe”, comentó el diseñador.
I drew this optical illusion in Adobe Illustrator on September 26, 2016. To create it, I used the effect of Akioshi Kitaoka. This is a white and black stroke on a colored background, this is a white and black stroke on a colored background, which sets in motion the focus of vision and it seems to a person that the details of the image are moving. Japanese psychotherapist Yamamoto Hashima has nothing to do with this picture. Moreover, Yamamoto Hashima does not really exist. Google to help.
А теперь на русском.
Эту оптическую иллюзию я нарисовал в Адобе Иллюстраторе 26 сентября 2016 года. Для ее создания я использовал эффект Акиоши Китаока – это белая и черная обводка на цветном фоне, которая приводит в движение фокус зрения и человеку кажется что детали изображения движутся. Японский психотерапевт Ямамото Хашима не имеет никакого отношения к этой картинке. Более того, Ямамото Хашима не существует на самом деле. Погуглите ради интереса.
