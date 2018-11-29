PlayStation Plus

PlayStation 4

  • ‘Soma’.
  • ‘Onrush’.

PlayStation 3

  • ‘Steredenn’.
  • ‘Steinsgate’.

PlayStation Vita

  • ‘Iconoclasts’ (disponible también en PS4).
  • ‘Papers, Please’.

El artículo continúa abajo

También te puede interesar

Marvels Spider Man

¿Por qué el videojuego 'Marvel's Spider-Man' destronó a las películas?
FIFA 19 Ultimate Edition

'Gamers', así es la experiencia modo carrera del nuevo 'FIFA 19'

Xbox Live Games With Gold

Xbox One

  • ‘Q.U.B.E. 2’ (disponible entre el 1 y el 31 de diciembre).
  • Never Alone (disponible entre el 16 de diciembre y el 15 de enero).

Xbox 360 (compatibles con Xbox One)

  • ‘Dragon Age II’ (disponible entre el 1 y 15 de diciembre).
  • ‘Mercenaries: Playground of Destruction’ (disponible entre el 16 y 31 de diciembre).