PlayStation Plus
PlayStation 4
- ‘Soma’.
- ‘Onrush’.
PlayStation 3
- ‘Steredenn’.
- ‘Steinsgate’.
PlayStation Vita
- ‘Iconoclasts’ (disponible también en PS4).
- ‘Papers, Please’.
Xbox Live Games With Gold
Xbox One
- ‘Q.U.B.E. 2’ (disponible entre el 1 y el 31 de diciembre).
- Never Alone (disponible entre el 16 de diciembre y el 15 de enero).
Xbox 360 (compatibles con Xbox One)
- ‘Dragon Age II’ (disponible entre el 1 y 15 de diciembre).
- ‘Mercenaries: Playground of Destruction’ (disponible entre el 16 y 31 de diciembre).
