We are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend Richard ‘The Old Man’ Harrison, a beloved member of the HISTORY and #PawnStars family. He will be greatly missed for his wisdom and candor. Our thoughts are with the Harrison family during this difficult time pic.twitter.com/f7AujHNAKY
Aunque se desconocen las causas de su fallecimiento, su hijo Richard Harrison expresó a través de su Instagram que dejó este mundo rodeado de sus seres queridos. “Él fue mi héroe y tuve la suerte de tener un “Viejo” muy genial como mi padre”, escribió.
Richard Benjamin ‘The Old Man’ Harrison passed away this morning surrounded by those he loved. He will be tremendously missed by our family, the team at Gold & Silver Pawn and his many fans the world over. He was my hero and I was fortunate to get a very cool ‘Old Man’ as my dad. That I got to share him with so many others and they got to see what a great family man he was is something I am grateful to have experienced with him. He lived a very full life and through the History television show ‘Pawn Stars’ touched the lives of people all over, teaching them the value of loving your family, hard work and humor. We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers and ask that we are provided some privacy at this time.
Rick era copropietario de la casa de empeños Gold & Silver Pawn Shop junto a su hijo y su nieto, Corey Harrison, en Las Vegas.
El programa ‘El precio de la historia’ comenzó a transmitirse en 2009 y desde su primera temporada fue un gran éxito. En la actualidad el reality se encuentra en la temporada número 15.
