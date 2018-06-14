En la inauguración, Aida cantó junto al reconocido artista Robbie Williams, y demostró que puede estar a su nivel y, por qué no, a uno más alto.
Para esa presentación, la cantante lució un vestido claro, con algunos brillantes, que destacó la armonía de su cuerpo.
Esa naturalidad y ‘buenos genes’ de la rusa no solo pudieron apreciarse en la transmisión de la apertura del Mundial, este jueves, también se pueden ver en su cuenta de Instagram, donde tiene más de 500 mil seguidores.
Aquí publicamos algunas de esas imágenes que ella ha compartido en la red social y muestran la combinación de Aida entre talento y belleza.
Cabe recordar que esta mujer no solo es miembro de la Ópera Estatal de Viena, sino que ha participado en óperas como ‘War and peace’. Además, ha ganado reconocimientos en competencia como la Internacional de Cantantes de Ópera de Plácido Domingo en Verona, según se indica en el sitio web de la artista.
En las tomas, igualmente, se observa que aparte de la música otras de las cosas que atraen a la rusa son el baile y el deporte.
My dearest Friends, tonight is the final show of Romeo&Juliette ❤️for me in this season – in the one of the most beautiful opera houses in the World – @liceu_opera_barcelona ❤️! I enjoyed so much spending this 1,5 months in Barcelona, in Opera Liceu, rehearsing and performing with such a wonderful cast @saimirpirguofficial @katerina.trety.soprano @susanne_resmark_moderat_mezzo @stefanopalatchiofficial #IsaakGalán @alegretenor #GabrielBermudez #RubenAmoretti #GermanOlvera #NicolaUlivieri #TaraErraught and the other Soloists ! You all are amazing guys ❤️ !!! And I wish you all a lot of success tonight 🌟🌟🌟 we worked hard and we totally deserved it 😊🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻!!!! I'm also happy to announce, that tonight's show will be LIVE broadcast in more than 400 Cinemas around the World🎬😍! Which makes me a bit nervous 🤗 ….but at the same time – happy that so many people will have chance to listen to the beautiful music of Gounod and remind themselves about the most beautiful and the saddest LOVE STORY of all times😘😘😘!!!! Мои дорогие и любимые, сегодня завершающий для меня в этом сезоне спектакль "Ромео и Джульетта" в одном из красивейших оперных театром мира Gran Teatre del Liceu в Барселоне. 1,5 месяца мы репетировали по 8 часов каждый день и у меня такое чувство, что я провела здесь целый год ☀️! Но мне очень хочется вернуться снова🙏🏻!!! Я благодарю всех моих замечательных коллег за их невероятный талант 🌟 и за нашу дружбу❤️😘!!!! Удачи нам всем сегодня 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🤗 я уже начинаю немного волноваться…😅 но это радостное волнение, ведь спектакль покажут в более, чем 400 кинотеатрах мира 🌍😉👍🏼🎬!!!! А значит, все больше людей сможет сегодня прикоснуться к прекрасному – к опере Гуно (Gounod) ❤️ и снова вспомнить о нежной любви двух юных сердец, которая покорила миллионы людей во всем мире! #опера #opera #romeojuliet #barcelona #liceu #aidagarifullina #livestream #ilove @antonovpavlun 🌟🌟🌟
Every little struggle is a step forward🙏🏻In life, patience is not about waiting; it’s the ability to keep a good attitude while working hard on your dreams, knowing that the work is worth it. So if you’re going to try, put in the time and go all the way. Otherwise, there’s no point in starting. This could mean losing stability and comfort for a while, and maybe even your mind on occasion. It could mean not eating what, or sleeping where, you’re used to, for weeks on end. It could mean stretching your comfort zone so thin it gives you a nonstop case of the chills. It could mean sacrificing relationships and all that’s familiar. It could mean accepting ridicule from your peers. It could mean lots of time alone in solitude. Solitude, though, is the gift that makes great things possible. It gives you the space you need. Everything else is a test of your determination, of how much you really want it. And if you want it, you’ll do it, despite failure and rejection and the odds. And every step will feel better than anything else you can imagine. You will realize that the struggle is not found on the path, it is the path. And it’s worth it. So if you’re going to try, go all the way. There’s no better feeling in the world-there’s no better feeling than knowing what it means to be ALIVE. Каждая небольшая борьба является шагом вперёд. Терпение – не в ожидании; оно в способности сохранять хорошее настроение, упорно работая на Ваши мечты. Поэтому, если Вы собираетесь попробовать, идите до конца. Иначе в старте нет никакого смысла. Это может означать потерю стабильности и комфорта на некоторое время. Возможно, вы не сможете есть то, что Вы привыкли, или спать столько, сколько Вы привыкли, в течение многих недель подряд. Это может означать изменение Вашей зоны комфорта. Это может означать жертвование отношениями и всем, что Вам знакомо. Это может означать появление времени, которое Вы проведёте в одиночестве. Но именно одиночество делает многие вещи возможными. Это своеобразный тест на выдержку, на то, насколько Вы действительно хотите достичь цели. И тогда Вы поймёте, что борьба — не преграда на пути, это — путь. И он стоит того. #life #aidagarifullina #wise #мысли
ECHO Klassik 2017 – Best Solo Album 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻⭐️🏆❤️❤️❤️😍 Thanks to everyone who came yesterday to Hamburg to celebrate this Award with me ⭐️⭐️⭐️!!!! @laila_gariff ❤️ Jo Fry, @deccaclassics and my mentor Nelly Miricioiu 😘🌷❤️ #me #award #bestalbum #cd #music #opera #classic #happy #love #germany #i #performance #singer #yay @dolcegabbana total look 💃🏻
