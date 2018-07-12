Dear Ruben 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 you're a doll.You are so cute and it's just wonderful to watch England not just for soccer, but for every millisecond when you jump into the frame and our hearts skip a beat. You’re so beautiful when you smile and that's certainly one of the reasons why we women rooted for England. But we're sorry. In the next match we do not want you to smile! Croatia is a small nation. We have the most beautiful natural women in the world and men do not lag behind. We have the most beautiful sea, rivers, mountains and beautiful nature which we do not rejoice as we should. The reason is because many think mainly about which bills to pay each month and should they give up bread, milk, electricity or heating. But there are those rare moments when we are happy, when it is irrelevant whether the bills are paid or we are ill, when it seems to us all that only the sky is the limit. And that is when our Croatia national football team is playing. So my dear Brits, I'm sorry, but Croatia has to be a world champion because we deserve it! Sorry Ruben, but surely you're also cute when you cry. For your comfort, come to our beautiful Adriatic sea. Take Alli's @rubymae3223 with you. We love her too. And I promise we'll be your gracious hosts. ❤❤❤❤❤ #rubenloftuscheek #croatia #worldchampion #worldcup #loveletter #wag #vatrenozavatrene #kadniveskazevamos #cro

