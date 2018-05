The time has come!! We are very excited to release our new team of superheroes into the hands of all you naughty nerds!! Get yours today at geekysextoys.com or tag a friend who would love to be a part of the pleasure war. 👽💥🌍⚡️ • • • #geekysextoys #handmade #sextoys #dildo #buttplug #geek #superheroes #geeklife #comic #movie #nerds #thor #geekystuff #geekygifts #galaxy #infinity #adulttoys #siliconetoys #siliconedildo

A post shared by For the Naughty Nerd (@geeky_sex_toys) on Apr 23, 2018 at 8:00am PDT