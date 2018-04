As we grow older ,we learn what really matters in life,and that is to build real relationships based on trust, loyalty and gratefulness. Those things cannot be taken for granted and we have to cultivate them day to day. This moment with my great love @emilianopernia captured by @nicolas.corredor 🙌🏽

A post shared by Marcela Mar (@marcelamar07) on Jun 4, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT