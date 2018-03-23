To bring my new followers up to speed. 1. I gained 70lbs during pregnancy which had me at a whopping 200lbs by month 9. 2. The line that runs down the middle of your belly when pregnant is called the linea nigra. It took about 8 months to go away after birth. 3. I drank almost every day and smoked cigarettes for almost 10 years. 4. 2 years after my daughter was born I saw an infomercial for a home fitness program called insanity. 5. I did said program without cheating, without missing a day, 60 days later I was 40lbs lighter and that was the beginning of love for myself. To be continued…. ⭐️ Any program will work, the problem is not the program, more often than not, the problem is you. This is true for even myself. It’s so easy to blame circumstances, people, programs, coaches etc i did that for sooooo long. Some guidance is one thing but you can’t expect people to work out for you or to put the right foods in your mouth. Unfortunately, these actions are for you to take and the choice is ultimately yours. Don’t wait for the world to give you what you want, you have to take it! : : : #fitmom #fitness #fbf #transformation #weightlossjourney #weightloss #dedication #fitspo #fitfam #beforeandafter #weightlosstransformation #love #fitnessmotivation #fitgirl #inspiration #bodybuilding #abs #leangains #gym #gymmotivation #motivation #flashbackfriday

