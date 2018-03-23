Después de su segundo hijo, el cuerpo de la empresaria cambió, por esto pidió asesoría para mejorar su apariencia. Sin embargo, como la dieta que le pasaron le pareció una exageración, con ayuda de la entrenadora cambió su alimentación para alcanzar su objetivo, dijo en una transmisión de su ‘reality’.
Por esto, Harper’s Bazaar quiso saber cuál era el proceso de Kim para reducir tallas y mantener sus glúteos intactos, pero Alcantara dijo que no podía mencionar una sola palabra sobre el tema. Eso sí, contó cuál sería el procedimiento si la consultara una mujer con el mismo objetivo de la hermana de Kylie Jenner, y dio estas recomendaciones:
- No existen ejercicios que se deban hacer todos los días, sin embargo, las sentadillas y pesas son algo que no puede faltar, mínimo dos veces por semana.
- Cuando hay una meta y se necesitan resultados rápidos; se deben combinar los ejercicios de baja y alta intensidad.
- Tener las metas claras es algo indispensable, para eso ella tiene un programa efectivo de 8 semanas.
- “Kim me contactó porque le sorprendió cómo me había recuperado del embarazo”, contó Alcantara, y recomendó hacer ejercicio durante la gestación, pero con menor intensidad.
- La mejor forma de tener unos ‘glúteos de acero’ es levantar pesas con la cadera y hacer sentadillas de espalda.
- Combinar ejercicios de crecimiento muscular y tonificación.
- Los entrenamientos deben variar todos los días, el cuerpo se acostumbra muy fácil.
- La constancia lo es todo.
Aquí, algunas fotos de Melissa:
To bring my new followers up to speed. 1. I gained 70lbs during pregnancy which had me at a whopping 200lbs by month 9. 2. The line that runs down the middle of your belly when pregnant is called the linea nigra. It took about 8 months to go away after birth. 3. I drank almost every day and smoked cigarettes for almost 10 years. 4. 2 years after my daughter was born I saw an infomercial for a home fitness program called insanity. 5. I did said program without cheating, without missing a day, 60 days later I was 40lbs lighter and that was the beginning of love for myself. To be continued…. ⭐️ Any program will work, the problem is not the program, more often than not, the problem is you. This is true for even myself. It’s so easy to blame circumstances, people, programs, coaches etc i did that for sooooo long. Some guidance is one thing but you can’t expect people to work out for you or to put the right foods in your mouth. Unfortunately, these actions are for you to take and the choice is ultimately yours. Don’t wait for the world to give you what you want, you have to take it! : : : #fitmom #fitness #fbf #transformation #weightlossjourney #weightloss #dedication #fitspo #fitfam #beforeandafter #weightlosstransformation #love #fitnessmotivation #fitgirl #inspiration #bodybuilding #abs #leangains #gym #gymmotivation #motivation #flashbackfriday
Belly skin after baby, this is a topic I get asked about all the time. Here are my tips on reducing stretch marks and tightening up loose skin. 1. Don’t go on a fad diet and lose 20 pounds in 2 weeks. Losing weight gradually (1/2-1lb per week) will reduce your risk of stretch marks. 2. Stop yo-yo dieting. Losing weight then gaining weight then losing weight is terrible not only on your hormones but on the elasticity of your skin. 3. Drink 90oz-1 gallon of water a day. Really helps keep the skin moisturized and elastic. 4. Weight or resistance training. Building muscle fills out the skin and gives roundness and fullness to your physique. 5. Be patient, it took me a long effing time to get my skin to come remotely close to what I had pre-pregnancy. So do all of the above every single day and just chill. *Side Note* I use Shea butter every day for years all over my body, I have no idea if it works but it’s good for my mental health lol. ❤️ Bra by @skylarkvenice : : : #wcw #abs #fitmom #fitness #fit #fitgirl #fitfam #inspiration #women #dedication #weightloss #bodybuilding #bodygoals #stretchmarks #fitnessmotivation #fitgirlsguide #curls #beautiful #melanin #tatted #love #motivation #fitspo #momlife #sixpack
People will always discredit you, no matter how honest you are, no matter how much you try to show them all the hard work you put in, there will always be “those people” and you know what?! You need them too. Everyone is different and people have different experiences, I used to get mad when people would say “she’s on steroids” or “her ass isn’t real” (my ass isn’t even that big, lol) or “it’s photoshopped” now I Just laugh and say damn, well thanks, I must look real f*cking good. When you’re in a funk it’s hard to imagine that something like this can happen to you, it’s much much easier to say it’s photoshopped and not put in the work, which one are you? Bodysuit from @gymsharkwomen : : : #fit #fitness #fitnessmotivation #fitfam #bodybuildingmotivation #beforeandafter #weightloss #weightlossjourney #beautiful #love #dedication #inspiration #fitspo #fitspo #transformation #bodygoals #bootyfordays
Swipe left 👈🏽 3 Weeks ago-TODAY MY TO DO LIST 3 weeks ago 🔹Stop eating donuts every 4 days telling yourself you deserve it, or you might as well since you’re not getting the results you want. In short, don’t eat shit. 🔹Track your water intake and let go of the guessing games, same with food 🔹Get yourself the best trainer @rkfitnesspro to snap you back into full fuckin throttle 🔹Stop being a whiny little bitch and take responsibility. 🔺Last week to Today’s pic Focused on volume and tempo, tons of reps Cut my carbs by maybe 1/4 from the prior week since I wasn’t lifting heavy. Comp prep started yesterday, back to tracking macros! Here we go! **when I try to make my captions short, still long 🤦🏽♀️ : : : #transformationtuesday #trainhard #fit #fitness #fit #fitgirls #fitnessmotivation #fitspo #fitspiration #weightloss #weightlosstransformation #fitmom #bodybuilding #abs #beforeandafter #dedication #inspiration #beautiful #love
