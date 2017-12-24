Decorar el pelo como árbol de Navidad, la tendencia en belleza de diciembre

La joven, de Bakersfield (California), inició esta tendencia luego de publicar una foto en Instagram con ese ‘look’ decembrino. A petición de sus seguidoras, compartió un video en el que explicaba cómo decorar el pelo como un árbol de Navidad. Estos son los pasos:
1. Conseguir una botella de plástico vacía. En la publicación, Stephanie indicó que usó una de 2 litros porque tiene el cabello bastante largo; sin embargo, las mujeres pueden usar botellas de agua medianas.
2. Pegar la parte inferior de la botella a una diadema, de modo que pueda colocar esta en su cabeza sin resbalarse. Para ello se puede usar pegamento, el cual se debe dejar secar por completo para evitar incidentes en el pelo.
3. Cubrir la botella con el pelo y ajustarlo con una moña.
4. Poner suficiente laca para que el cabello quede fijado alrededor del envase.
5. Decorar a su gusto con lazos, guirnaldas, luces y escarcha, entre otros materiales. Para las mujeres que tienen el pelo largo, Stephanie aconsejó usar cintas o guirnaldas, pues esto les ayudará a tener el cabello en su lugar.
How-to Christmas Tree Hairstyle 🎄🤶🏼 I attached a 2 liter coke bottle to a headband. I cut holes in the bottom of bottle, and tied it to the headband, but you can also use glue if you don’t mind the headband getting ruined. 💁🏼♀️ Then decorate your Christmas tree hair however you like it! ❄️ (also, my dog wouldn’t leave me alone while I was filming! 🐕) The song 🎶 is Winter Wonderland by Snoop Dogg and Anna Kendrick from Pitch Perfect #christmashair #holidays #christmas
Vea también: [Tutorial] Aprende a decorar tus cejas como árbol de Navidad
Estas fueron algunas mujeres que se animaron a hacer de su pelo un árbol de Navidad y que compartieron sus fotos en Instagram con los numerales #christmastreehair (pelo de árbol de Navidad) y #christmashair (pelo de Navidad).
You don‘t want a christmas tree, because of your little kid? No problem! Be the tree🎄 ____________________________________ #christmastree #christmas #christmasdecorations #hairstyle #haircut #hairdresser #hairdressermagic #christmashair #ponyhair #brownhair #browneyes #lifewithkids #mumlife #christmastreehair #berlinlife #babyboy #happyfamily #familylife #comedy #creativehappylife #art #berlinstagram #instatrend #fashion #photography #like4like #kerastase #tannenbaum #hairoftheday #instadaily 🎄🎅🏻
Mhairy Christmas y’all 🎅🎄⛄#christmastreehair #christmashair #christmas #pulpriothair #pulpriot #holidayhair #partridgeinapeartree #festive #star #lights #ornaments #hairbyme #makeupbyme #pleaseshare #followme #BeautyByWhitneyPaige #IridescenceBeautyBar @modernsalon @behindthechair_com @crocusa @pulpriothair @pravana @redken @beautylaunchpad @american_salon
A post shared by Whitney Paige Steed (@beautyby_whitneypaige) on
My #model for the #hairandmakeup #fashionshow #competition. I #won #firstplace in #hair!! Special thanks to my #amazing model @marklessgirl !#livingspiritofchristmas #christmastree #hairtree #starontop #christmaslights #silverbranches #stars #snowflakes #amazinghair #designtroopkc #jccc_cosmo
A post shared by Kayte Williams (@kay_design_muah) on
Comentarios