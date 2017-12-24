Decorar el pelo como árbol de Navidad, la tendencia en belleza de diciembre

How-to Christmas Tree Hairstyle 🎄🤶🏼 I attached a 2 liter coke bottle to a headband. I cut holes in the bottom of bottle, and tied it to the headband, but you can also use glue if you don’t mind the headband getting ruined. 💁🏼‍♀️ Then decorate your Christmas tree hair however you like it! ❄️ (also, my dog wouldn’t leave me alone while I was filming! 🐕) The song 🎶 is Winter Wonderland by Snoop Dogg and Anna Kendrick from Pitch Perfect #christmashair #holidays #christmas

A post shared by Beauty+Travel❤️Stephanie Marie (@missstephmarie) on Dec 11, 2017 at 8:18am PST