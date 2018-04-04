Allí, Isai publica fotos luciendo su uniforme de piloto y, en algunas ocasiones, se muestra en la cabina de los aviones. Sin embargo, las imágenes que más llaman la atención son aquellas en las que aparece sin camisa, con apenas un pantalón o una pantaloneta.

Como lo muestra en su Instagram, el puertorriqueño se ‘codea’ con celebridades como Paris Hilton, Irina Shayk y kendall Jenner.

“Qué sexy”, “guapo”, “bombón” y “quién pidió pollo” son algunos comentarios que resaltan en sus fotos. A continuación, puedes ver varias de ellas:

#hump (not) hump (shown) hump day! Happy #Wednesday !

#FBF is it S U M M E R yet? 😩 • #FlashBackFriday #iHateWinter

🎶 “please hold” 🎶 😬 • • 📸: @followfelipe

🤷🏻‍♂️

💃🏻🏨 #SheisFunny #ParisHilton

