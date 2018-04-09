Carrion transitaba por una autopista en California que siempre ha tenido fama de ser de las más peligrosas de ese estado por tener curvas pronunciadas. Precisamente, la motera perdió el control de su moto en una de esas curvas y terminó cayendo por un barranco.
La mujer iba a una velocidad superior a los 120 kilómetros por hora, cuando el límite de velocidad en esa autopista es de 72 kilómetros por hora.
Carrion tenía 33 años y era una de las tres fundadoras de ‘Redline Ravens’, movimiento de mujeres amantes de las motos, reseña El País. Luego de conocer la noticia, miles de los seguidores de Carrion manifestaron su tristeza en las últimas publicaciones en Instagram de la motera.
