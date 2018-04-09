Sticky tires are where it’s at! For last week’s trackday with @damian_motodoffo and SBK Corse, @motorhelmets set me up with some Pirelli Diablo Supercorsas. Let’s just say I was a happy girl. Grip was excellent and gave me the confidence I was looking for – I definitely needed the extra boost in confidence, because we ran the track clockwise and right-handers aren’t my jam. Now that the trackday is over, it’s time to switch back to street tires and save the Pirellis for another trackday. What tires do you run on the track? . . . . . #bikekingz #bikequeens #motorcycle_mafia #motorcyclemafia #cyclelaw #bikewars #killswitchbikes #motorcycles #sportbikelifestyle #bikergirlsofinstagram #bikerbabes #bikerchicks #Ladiesthatride #bikelife #shiftlife #girlswhoride #bikefam #instamotogallery #bikersofinstagram #ridingsexy #girlsbiker #universalbikers #sportbikeaddicts #sportbikelife #eatsleepshift

A post shared by Annette Carrion (@annettecarrion) on Mar 28, 2018 at 7:40am PDT