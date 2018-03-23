En 2013, la joven se mudó de Miami a Nueva York para una pasantía y fue así que empezó a vivir “el sueño”, según contó a The New York Post. Ella vivía de sus ahorros y, al ver que la plata no le alcanzaba, comenzó a trabajar medio tiempo como vendedora.
Cuando regresó a Miami, Lissette consiguió un trabajo de tiempo completo como publicista, pero ese sueldo tampoco le alcanzaba para costearse la glamurosa vida que quería. A pesar de esto, siguió gastando dinero, usando tarjetas de crédito y pidiendo préstamos. De acuerdo con el medio, ella acumuló una deuda de 10.000 dólares (alrededor 28,6 millones de pesos).
“Estaba viviendo una mentira”, aseguró la brasileña al diario y agregó que mensualmente gastaba 200 dólares (572.000 pesos) en ropa para que sus seguidores no la vieran repitiendo atuendos. Asimismo, cada mes se daba un ‘gustico’ en prendas o accesorios de grandes marcas. Una vez, por ejemplo, se compró un bolso Louis Vuitton de 1.000 dólares (2’800.000 pesos).
No bastando con lo anterior, Lissette empezó a viajar desenfrenadamente para publicar fotos envidiables, indicó el medio. Ella recordó que una vez gastó 700 dólares (un poco más de 2 millones de pesos) en tiquetes de avión (ida y regreso) para un concierto de Sia en Texas. Esto ocurrió en noviembre de 2016.
Fue finales de ese año la brasileña consiguió un trabajo en Manhattan (Nueva York), en una empresa de relaciones públicas. Al ver la deuda que tenía en ese momento, ella decidió cambiar su estilo de vida: se mudó con una amiga a un pequeño apartamento, redujo sus gastos, empezó a cocinar en lugar de comprar en restaurantes y ‘recicló’ fotos para ponerlas en su Instagram. Gracias a esto, pudo pagar su deuda.
“Tuve muchas oportunidades para ahorrar. Pude haber invertido ese dinero en algo“, se lamentó la joven en entrevista con el periódico citado.
A continuación puedes ver varias fotos de la joven.
