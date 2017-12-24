Muñeco animado de Trump en hall de presidentes, igualito a papá de Angelina Jolie

Se trata del Trump mecánico que acaba de ser incluido en la exhibición de figuras del parque Magic Kingdom, en la ciudad de Orlando, EE. UU.

  2017/12/19
Trump y Voight
Esta foto recuerda un abrazo que Jon Voight le dio a Trump durante la campaña presidencial.| Getty

Los usuarios de Twitter fueron quienes notaron el parecido entre la figura de Trump y el actor Jon Voight, pero también destacaron que los demás ‘animatronics’ de presidentes quedaron como si estuvieran sorprendidos de ver al nuevo integrante, señala USA Today.

Esta es la figura de Donald Trump:

Y este es el actor Jon Voight, el papá de la actriz Angelina Jolie:

La ‘reacción’ de los demás ‘animatronics’ ante la llegada del Nuevo miembro del hall de presidentes:

  2017/12/19

