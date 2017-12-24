Muñeco animado de Trump en hall de presidentes, igualito a papá de Angelina Jolie

Los usuarios de Twitter fueron quienes notaron el parecido entre la figura de Trump y el actor Jon Voight, pero también destacaron que los demás ‘animatronics’ de presidentes quedaron como si estuvieran sorprendidos de ver al nuevo integrante, señala USA Today.

Esta es la figura de Donald Trump:

Y este es el actor Jon Voight, el papá de la actriz Angelina Jolie:

La ‘reacción’ de los demás ‘animatronics’ ante la llegada del Nuevo miembro del hall de presidentes:

THIS IS NOT POLITICAL! But how terrifying is the new Donald Trump in Disney’s Hall of Presidents?!?! It’s hilarious! And look at the reaction shots from the other presidents. 😂 It’s like they didn’t even try. pic.twitter.com/5PyEbJZMHZ

— Brandon Marianne Lee (@BrandonHerFFB) December 19, 2017