En este momento, Carrey no está en los titulares por sus películas o por ser premiado por sus actuaciones. Lo que tiene al actor en boca de todo el mundo son sus polémicas obras, con humor mordaz y fuertes críticas sobre la actualidad de Estados Unidos y el mundo.

A continuación, algunas de las mejores sobre Donald Trump y Facebook. La más reciente del mandatario estadounidense, hasta la propuso como retrato oficial.

Querido Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery @NPG, sé que es temprano, pero me gustaría presentar esto como el retrato oficial de nuestro 45° presidente, Donald J. Trump. Se llama, ‘Usted grita. Yo grito. ¿Dejaremos de gritar alguna vez?

“¿Alguien vio ‘60 minutos’ anoche? Una pieza sobre un niño pobre de Grecia llamado Giannis Antetokounmpo que está triunfando en la NBA. América todavía tiene algo de magia. Es una lástima que tenga que vadear tantas aguas residuales culturales para encontrarlo”

“50 sombras de decadencia”

“Abogado y amuleto de la suerte Joe diGenovia espera poner los problemas de Dirty Donald en el espejo retrovisor. Pero los objetos en el espejo están más cerca de lo que parecen.”

“¿Con quién estás compartiendo tu vida?”

“Si te gustó mi anterior caricatura, tal vez también disfrutes… ‘La bruja malvada del oeste y los monos voladores de Putin'”

“Es el Día del Presidente y el Jefe Manos Pequeñas ha estado ocupado twitteando desde su resort de golf, a un tiro de distancia del último tiroteo sangriento de la escuela. Esperaba jugar algunos hoyos mientras las familias en duelo están ocupadas cavando. Yo apoyo a @cameron_kasky”

“Estoy abandonando mi stock de @facebook y borrando mi página porque @facebook se benefició de la interferencia rusa en nuestras elecciones y todavía no están haciendo lo suficiente para detenerla. Ánimo a todos los demás inversionistas que se preocupan por nuestro futuro a hacer lo mismo. #unfriendfacebook”

“… y los ciegos verán, y los cojos andarán, y el engañosos heredarán la tierra”.

“Lo rescataron, lo prepararon y lo convirtieron en su títere. Con Trump en la Casa Blanca, Putin puede ganar la Tercera Guerra Mundial sin disparar un solo tiro.”