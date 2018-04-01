En este momento, Carrey no está en los titulares por sus películas o por ser premiado por sus actuaciones. Lo que tiene al actor en boca de todo el mundo son sus polémicas obras, con humor mordaz y fuertes críticas sobre la actualidad de Estados Unidos y el mundo.

El artículo continúa abajo

También te puede interesar Las frases de Martin Luther King, el líder asesinado hace 50 años

A continuación, algunas de las mejores sobre Donald Trump y Facebook. La más reciente del mandatario estadounidense, hasta la propuso como retrato oficial.

“Querido Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery @NPG, sé que es temprano, pero me gustaría presentar esto como el retrato oficial de nuestro 45° presidente, Donald J. Trump. Se llama, ‘Usted grita. Yo grito. ¿Dejaremos de gritar alguna vez?

Dear Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery @NPG, I know it’s early but I’d like to submit this as the official portrait of our 45th President, Donald J. Trump. It’s called, ‘You Scream. I Scream. Will We Ever Stop Screaming?’ pic.twitter.com/LrCmlXXpv7 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 29, 2018

“¿Alguien vio ‘60 minutos’ anoche? Una pieza sobre un niño pobre de Grecia llamado Giannis Antetokounmpo que está triunfando en la NBA. América todavía tiene algo de magia. Es una lástima que tenga que vadear tantas aguas residuales culturales para encontrarlo”

Did anyone watch 60 minutes last night? Hell of a piece about a poor kid from Greece named Giannis Antetokounmpo who’s making it big in the NBA. America still has some magic. Pity you have to wade through so much cultural sewage to find it. ;^} pic.twitter.com/H4BTPcw8bu — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 27, 2018

“50 sombras de decadencia”

Fifty Shades of Decay pic.twitter.com/aurfm22ru6 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 23, 2018

“Abogado y amuleto de la suerte Joe diGenovia espera poner los problemas de Dirty Donald en el espejo retrovisor. Pero los objetos en el espejo están más cerca de lo que parecen.”

Lawyer and lucky charm Joe diGenovia hopes to put Dirty Donald’s troubles in the rearview mirror. But the objects in the mirror are closer than they appear. ;^P pic.twitter.com/td8vGaQdKu — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 21, 2018

“¿Con quién estás compartiendo tu vida?”

Who are you sharing your life with? #regulatefacebook pic.twitter.com/r7B7Ajkt0V — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 20, 2018

“Si te gustó mi anterior caricatura, tal vez también disfrutes… ‘La bruja malvada del oeste y los monos voladores de Putin'”

If you liked my last cartoon you may also enjoy… “THE WICKED WITCH OF THE WEST WING AND PUTIN’S FLYING MONKEYS“ pic.twitter.com/slBG7j1s8d — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 19, 2018

“Es el Día del Presidente y el Jefe Manos Pequeñas ha estado ocupado twitteando desde su resort de golf, a un tiro de distancia del último tiroteo sangriento de la escuela. Esperaba jugar algunos hoyos mientras las familias en duelo están ocupadas cavando. Yo apoyo a @cameron_kasky”

It’s President’s Day and Chief Little Hands has been busy tweeting from his golf resort, a chip shot away from the latest bloody school shooting. He was hoping to play a few holes while grieving families are busy digging them. I support @cameron_kasky #neveragain pic.twitter.com/ndJcrk3Sw5 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) February 19, 2018

“Estoy abandonando mi stock de @facebook y borrando mi página porque @facebook se benefició de la interferencia rusa en nuestras elecciones y todavía no están haciendo lo suficiente para detenerla. Ánimo a todos los demás inversionistas que se preocupan por nuestro futuro a hacer lo mismo. #unfriendfacebook”

I’m dumping my @facebook stock and deleting my page because @facebook profited from Russian interference in our elections and they’re still not doing enough to stop it. I encourage all other investors who care about our future to do the same. #unfriendfacebook pic.twitter.com/KHWgZzhhmp — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) February 6, 2018

“… y los ciegos verán, y los cojos andarán, y el engañosos heredarán la tierra”.

“…and the blind shall see and the lame shall walk and the cheats shall inherit the earth!” #StateOfTheUnion pic.twitter.com/BYuzgzLtZF — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) January 31, 2018

“Lo rescataron, lo prepararon y lo convirtieron en su títere. Con Trump en la Casa Blanca, Putin puede ganar la Tercera Guerra Mundial sin disparar un solo tiro.”