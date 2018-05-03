Jana Cunningham, vocera de la institución educativa estadounidense, explicó que el clóset, creado por un alumno, es una caja individual que pesa 400 kilos y es completamente insonorizada, reporta CBS News.

El artículo continúa abajo

También te puede interesar

[Video] Estudiante de U. Nacional graba supuesto acoso de director de maestría

Le ‘sacaron la piedra’ a Uribe y así retó a estudiantes que le gritaron “¡asesino!”

Este es el armario, que tiene una forma externa bastante particular:

Closet
El armario pesa 400 kilos y fue creado por un alumno. / Twitter

Por supuesto, los comentarios de los usuarios en Twitter no se hicieron esperar, como estos que recoge Business Insider:

“Nosotros tenemos uno de estos en mi oficina. Se llama baño”, dice Just Kim:

Por su parte, Shane B Duggan dice: “Este tiene otra utilidad: la de pared de la empatía. Basta con pegar el oído para escuchar a alguien llorar:

La usuari Sith Happens dice que harían falta por lo menos 50 de estos armarios para suplir la demanda en el departamento de Matemáticas:

La usuaria Tired se pone un poco más solemne y dice que otras cosas ayudarían más, como la financiación y la tutoría: