Jana Cunningham, vocera de la institución educativa estadounidense, explicó que el clóset, creado por un alumno, es una caja individual que pesa 400 kilos y es completamente insonorizada, reporta CBS News.

Este es el armario, que tiene una forma externa bastante particular:

Por supuesto, los comentarios de los usuarios en Twitter no se hicieron esperar, como estos que recoge Business Insider:

“Nosotros tenemos uno de estos en mi oficina. Se llama baño”, dice Just Kim:

We have one of these at my office. It’s called the bathroom. https://t.co/VHosyKFn4S — Just Kim (@kimfaul) April 25, 2018

Por su parte, Shane B Duggan dice: “Este tiene otra utilidad: la de pared de la empatía. Basta con pegar el oído para escuchar a alguien llorar:

There’s a second installation there: ‘the empathy wall’. Put your ear against it and listen to someone have a cry… — Shane B Duggan (@ShaneBDuggan) April 25, 2018

La usuari Sith Happens dice que harían falta por lo menos 50 de estos armarios para suplir la demanda en el departamento de Matemáticas:

There needs to be 50 of these and they all need to be in the math building. https://t.co/29deMRAgUT — sith happens (@fratti_natti) April 24, 2018

La usuaria Tired se pone un poco más solemne y dice que otras cosas ayudarían más, como la financiación y la tutoría: