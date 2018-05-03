Jana Cunningham, vocera de la institución educativa estadounidense, explicó que el clóset, creado por un alumno, es una caja individual que pesa 400 kilos y es completamente insonorizada, reporta CBS News.
Este es el armario, que tiene una forma externa bastante particular:
Por supuesto, los comentarios de los usuarios en Twitter no se hicieron esperar, como estos que recoge Business Insider:
“Nosotros tenemos uno de estos en mi oficina. Se llama baño”, dice Just Kim:
We have one of these at my office. It’s called the bathroom. https://t.co/VHosyKFn4S
— Just Kim (@kimfaul) April 25, 2018
Por su parte, Shane B Duggan dice: “Este tiene otra utilidad: la de pared de la empatía. Basta con pegar el oído para escuchar a alguien llorar:
There’s a second installation there: ‘the empathy wall’. Put your ear against it and listen to someone have a cry…
— Shane B Duggan (@ShaneBDuggan) April 25, 2018
La usuari Sith Happens dice que harían falta por lo menos 50 de estos armarios para suplir la demanda en el departamento de Matemáticas:
There needs to be 50 of these and they all need to be in the math building. https://t.co/29deMRAgUT
— sith happens (@fratti_natti) April 24, 2018
La usuaria Tired se pone un poco más solemne y dice que otras cosas ayudarían más, como la financiación y la tutoría:
graduate student (depressed, broke): what would really help is summer funding, mentorship and a living w-
institution (smug, self-satisfied): here’s a cry closet. you’re welcome https://t.co/yqzxLV6DUN
— tired (@napgenius) April 26, 2018
