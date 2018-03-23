Los modelos más llamativos están a cargo de Alemania, que retoma el verde; Bélgica, con el tono amarillo; Argentina, con el negro; España, luciendo el gris; y México, con una camiseta blanca y los colores de su bandera en una franja horizontal.
También te puede interesar
El objetivo de Adidas con estas novedosas prendas, indicó la página de ‘Marketing Registrado’ es “repuntar sus ventas en línea y en sus tiendas físicas de manera exponencial previo a la Copa del Mundo”.
A continuación, las camisetas alternativas lanzadas por la marca alemana:
Argentina:
La Celeste y Blanca. 🇦🇷
Introducing the @Argentina 2018 @FIFAWorldCup Away jersey.
Exclusively available now: https://t.co/tEPz21MOha#HereToCreate pic.twitter.com/ANAoYf7hLi
— adidas Football (@adidasfootball) March 20, 2018
Alemania:
Die Mannschaft 🇩🇪
Introducing the @DFB_Team 2018 @FIFAWorldCup Away jersey.
Exclusively available now: https://t.co/CfcAFlJRrM#HereToCreate pic.twitter.com/dDwxPb57Fs
— adidas Football (@adidasfootball) March 20, 2018
México:
Introducing the @miseleccionmx 2018 @FIFAWorldCup Away Jersey.
Exclusively available now: https://t.co/ReqjmPsG3G#HereToCreate pic.twitter.com/Rb55cA5MYo
— adidas Football (@adidasfootball) March 20, 2018
España:
La Roja 🇪🇸@Koke6 introduces the @SeFutbol 2018 @FIFAWorldCup Away jersey.
Exclusively available now: https://t.co/YH7uXeyr3r#HereToCreate pic.twitter.com/L4RHZzdHgB
— adidas Football (@adidasfootball) March 20, 2018
Japón:
Blue Samurais 🇯🇵
Introducing the @JFA 2018 @FIFAWorldCup Away jersey.
Exclusively available now: https://t.co/T85YHvkxO5#HereToCreate pic.twitter.com/krbYjzG0xJ
— adidas Football (@adidasfootball) March 20, 2018
Rusia:
Встречаем нашу новую гостевую форму от @adidasfootball
Закажи свою на сайте: https://t.co/8H2sIyoduQ #ясоздаю #СборнаяРоссии pic.twitter.com/7Hemt0bwzO
— Сборная России (@TeamRussia) March 20, 2018
Suecia:
The Blue-Yellow 🇸🇪
Introducing the Sweden 2018 Away jersey.
Exclusively available now: https://t.co/UmyaSMMGPx#HereToCreate pic.twitter.com/a6COjuH3IH
— adidas Football (@adidasfootball) March 20, 2018
Bélgica:
Comentarios