Los modelos más llamativos están a cargo de Alemania, que retoma el verde; Bélgica, con el tono amarillo; Argentina, con el negro; España, luciendo el gris; y México, con una camiseta blanca y los colores de su bandera en una franja horizontal.

El objetivo de Adidas con estas novedosas prendas, indicó la página de ‘Marketing Registrado’ es “repuntar sus ventas en línea y en sus tiendas físicas de manera exponencial previo a la Copa del Mundo”.

A continuación, las camisetas alternativas lanzadas por la marca alemana:

Argentina:

Alemania:

México:

España:

Japón:

Rusia:

Suecia:

Bélgica: