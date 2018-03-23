Así lo relató Diana en La W Radio, donde la consultaron por el baile que hizo de ‘Dura’ y que destacó el cantante de ese tema, Daddy Yankee, aunque los fans de él la cuestionaron porque supuestamente solo movía las manos.
En la emisora, Diana aseguró que no le afectan las críticas, que ese reto y los que realizó al ritmo de canciones de otros famosos cantantes los hizo porque el movimiento la inspira. Allí, igualmente, narró cómo fue su transformación de mujer con sobrepeso a esbelta.
“Crecí en una familia de mujeres muy lindas físicamente, colombianas; Colombia está llena de mujeres muy lindas, por dentro y por fuera. Mis hermanas, mi madre, muy enfocadas en la belleza exterior, y yo tenía sobrepeso. Comía mucho, siempre hice ejercicio, siempre he sido activa, fascinada desde pequeña, pero siempre fui rechazada en el colegio porque no era el prototipo como de las niñas; era más pesadita y pasaba con los niños”, dijo Diana y continuó:
“Entonces, siempre hubo una discriminación, que para un niño eso le afecta en su crecimiento. Crecí así y llegó un momento en la vida en que, lo lindo de la vida es la evolución, comencé a enrollarme más con el ejercicio, el ejercicio, y cuando menos me di cuenta había transformado mi cuerpo y mi vida”.
Estas son algunas fotos Diana, publicadas en su cuenta de Instagram, en la primera muestra cómo era antes; el resto son más recientes.
Aunque ella asegura que los cambios están relacionados con el ejercicio, hay quienes dicen que también se ha ayudado con procedimientos estéticos.
Motivate yourself DAY IN, DAY OUT! ⚒💎But most importantly, put your heart in anything you do, silence your ego!! Real, lasting transformations take time… #Effort and #Passion ❤️ Just want to remind you #YesYouCan 😽 Happy Tuesday Familia!! . _ . _ 📈 FITNESS PLANS: For my Transformation programs and 📚E-Books 👉🏽Click link 🔗 in my Bio for instant download WWW.DIANAMAUX.COM . ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖™️ 🇨🇴 Motívate a diario⚒💎Y siempre pon tu corazón en todo lo que hagas, no tu ego !! Las transformaciones reales y duraderas toman tiempo … #Esfuerzo y #Pasion ❤️ Lo tienes todo!! Aquí solo para recordarles #SiSePuede 😽 Feliz Martes Familia !! . _ . 📈FITNESS PLANS: para mis programas de transformación y 📚E-Books 👉🏽Haga clic en el enlace 🔗 en mi Bio para descargar al instante WWW.DIANAMAUX.COM. _ . _ . _ #tuesdaytransformation #progressnotperfection #motivacional100 #dianamaux #naturalathlete #littlebeast #murves #unconditionallove #workon #nextlevel #nofinishline #fromwithin #wellbeing #beyondshape #fitnessrevolution #fitspo
That moment when the fries’s smell starts to spread, mixed in with the BBQ aroma 🤤you know it’s survival time #realstory I’m so glad I brought with me 🍱 @athleticsfitmiami thanks for making my life healthier and easier #Nourishnotpunish #chooselife #VitaminD ☀️ . _ . 👉🏽 Check out @athleticsfitmiami for healthy still delicious meal options delivered right to your 🚪Get 10% OFF with my code DianaMaux10 _____ . . _ . 🇨🇴 Ese momento en que el olor a papas fritas comienza a extenderse, mezclado con el aroma de la barbacoa🤤sabes que es el momento decisivo de supervivencia 😅 y te acuerdas que trajiste 🍱 contigo @athleticsfitmiami gracias por hacer mi vida más saludable y fácil. _ 👉🏽 Si estas en Miami ordena ya @athleticsfitmiami opciones saludables y deliciosas de comida entregadas directamente a tu 🚪Obtén un 10% de descuento con mi código DianaMaux10 #Sundaytanday #mealprep #foodisyourmedicine #bikinilife #miami #wearewhatweeat #balance #dianamaux #naturallight #gratitudemotion #diet #activerest #sundayflow #murves #habits #salty #sundaybumday #enjoy #blessings
My face when people say lifting weights make a woman look masculine!! 😆 Ha Ha Ha Go ahead girl!! Pick up those weights 🏋🏽♀️ Embrace and shape yourself; Let me guide you through your transformation 👉🏽Click link 🔗 in my Bio WWW.DIANAMAUX.COM . _ Photo | @pgmstudios ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ 🇨🇴 Mi cara cuando la gente dice que levantar pesas hace ver a una mujer masculina. 😆 JajaJaaa Vamos mamacita !! Levanta esas pesas🏋🏽♀️; Déjame guiarte a través de tu transformación 👉🏽Haz clic en el enlace 🔗 en mi Bio WWW.DIANAMAUX.COM o envíame un 📬 contact@dianamaux.com _ . _ #happysaturday #murves #bikinibody #traintotransform #dianamaux #mauxttraining #wellnesscoach #girlswholift #loveyourself #fitnessaddict #legsworkouts #shape
I love wearing my waist trainer to run errands and to workout 🏃🏽♀️🏋🏽♀️In my opinion, it is like any other supplement that along with exercise and proper diet can be a great tool to add that extra sweat in my midsection and improve my posture! I want to know what is your favorite brand? ☺️ _____________ Me encanta usar mi faja de cintura para trabajar y entrenar 🏃🏽♀️🏋🏽♀️En mi opinión, es como cualquier otro suplemento que junto con el ejercicio y la dieta adecuada puede ser una gran herramienta para agregar ese sudor extra en mi sección media y mejorar mi postura 👌🏽Cuál es tu marca favorita? ☺️ . . #shapewaist #colombian #waisttrainers #gymgear #waistguide #sweat #itworks #curves #muscles #bodyshapers #waistguide #share #gymrat #fitnessaddict
Don’t lose the spark that makes you… YOU ✨🍯Good night from she and I 💕#BEhavehappy ____ 🇨🇴 No pierdas la chispa… Esa chispa que te hace TÚ ✨🍯Buenas noches de ella y yo 💕 #Portensefelices . . . #girlswithmuscle #fitnessrevolution #hellomolly #nocheenlaciudad #miamiheat #infusehappiness #dianamaux #wellnesscoach #murves #girlswholift #nitenite #balance #lifestyle #unconditionallove #siemprepositiva #alwaysthankful #ohpolly #bootyonmotion #eveydayyyy
TIPS TO REDUCE BODY FAT 🤺 . . . . . . . . • Consume healthy fats. • Avoid white carbs. • Avoid added sugar as much as possible. • Lots of veggies. • Rich Protein diet. • Drink 3 Liters of water a day. • Stay active. • Lemon with warm water. • Don’t get stressed. • Add fasted cardio to your training. And love your body the way it’s, at any stage, when you treat it with respect, you take care of it and the rest will follow #Commit #fromwithin #Results 💞 Have a great and productive week fam!🤙🏽 _ . _ 📈 MORE INFO: For my Online coaching, fitness plans and 📚E-Books 👉🏽Click link 🔗 in my Bio WWW.DIANAMAUX.COM . ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ CONSEJOS PARA REDUCIR LA GRASA 🤺 * Consumir grasas saludables. * Evita los carbohidratos blancos. * Evita azúcares añadidos. * Muchas verduras. * Dieta rica en proteínas. * Bebe 3 litros de agua al día. * Mantente activo. * Limón con agua tibia. * No te estreses. * Cardio en ayunas. Y ama a tu cuerpo tal como es, en cualquier etapa, cuando lo tratas con respeto, lo cuidas y el resto viene por añadidura 💞. ¡Que tengan una linda y productiva semana familia! 🤙🏽 _ 📈 MÁS INFORMACIÓN: Para mi coaching en línea, asesorías fitness y 📚E-Books 👉🏽Has clic en el enlace 🔗 en mi Bio WWW.DIANAMAUX.COM. . _ . _ . #mondaymotivation #fitnessrevolution #dianamaux #wellnesscoach #fitnessplans #balance #latina #traintotransform #legday #progress #fitspo #positivevibes #spreadthelove #positivetalk #fitnesstips #losefat #gratitudemonday
I’m so happy to share with you Detox Power Massage experience by @renataspahome 💞A powerful massage that fusion 4 Ayurvedic therapies 🌿stimulates the lymphatic system to eliminate more toxins✨potentialize gut’s functions✨decreases body bloat and ✨joint swelling. _ Sometimes we focus too much on highlighting outer beauty that we forgot to cherish and Heal the body from #Within then lasting health and Beauty will be reflected!! 🌷 _ Drinking my Detox Shot🥃Beet juice-Castor oil-Flax seeds. Are you watching my IG stories for daily motivation and tips? 👀 ______ Estoy tan feliz de poder compartir con ustedes la experiencia de Detox Power Massage por @renataspahome 💞Un potente masaje que fusiona 4 terapias ayurvédicas 🌿 Estimula el sistema linfático para eliminar más toxinas✨Potencializa las funciones del intestino✨Disminuye la hinchazón corporal✨y la hinchazón conjunta✨. _ A veces nos enfocamos demasiado en resaltar la belleza exterior que olvidamos apreciar y sanar el cuerpo desde adentro, ¡Es sanando desde adentro que el bienestar y la belleza se reflejan en nuestro cuerpo! 🌷 _ Bebiendo mi Detox Shot 🥃Remolacha-Aceite de ricino-Semillas de lino. No se olviden de chequear mis historias de IG para motivación y tips 👀 _ . _ #Detox #massage #healthier #happier #lifestyle #tuesdaytransformation #principles #renatadeabreu #spa #dianamaux #wellness #energy #balance #anscient #masters #fitnessrevolution
Go bravely on, my friend, because each experience teach us a lesson! 🧚🏽♂️✨ #BruceLee #tbt #DontGiveUp #TheLessonistheReward _ Photo| @samuellathrop . _ . _ 📈 FITNESS PLANS: For my Online coaching and 📚E-Books 👉🏽Click link 🔗 in my Bio WWW.DIANAMAUX.COM . ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ ¡Continúa con coraje, se valiente; porque cada experiencia nos enseña una lección! 🧚🏽✨#brucelee #tb #Noterindas #LaLeccioneslaRecompensa . _ . _ 📈FITNESS PLANS: para mis programas de transformación y 📚E-Books 👉🏽Haga clic en el enlace 🔗 en mi Bio para descargar al instante WWW.DIANAMAUX.COM. . _ .
Don’t break, Strechhh!! 🎋 Stretching muscle tissue should be mandatory in any fitness program. Try to combine muscle activation with stretching in your warm up, and at the end of your workout. It not only strengthens your muscles, but prevent tight muscle, muscle contracture, and muscle imbalance, improves full range of motion, and improve significantly performance and form. #HealthyBody #HealthyMind #HappyLife 🤗Happy and blessed Tuesday!! . _ . _ 📈 FITNESS PLANS: For my Transformation programs email me 📬 contact@Dianamaux.com 📚E-Books 👉🏽Click link 🔗 in my Bio for instant download WWW.DIANAMAUX.COM . ___________ . ¡No te rompas, estiraaa!! 🎋 El estiramiento del tejido muscular debe ser obligatorio en cualquier programa de ejercicios. Intenta combinar la activación muscular con estiramientos en tu calentamiento y al final de tu entrenamiento. No solo fortalece los músculos, sino que evita la rigidez muscular, la contractura muscular y los imbalances muscalares, mejora el rango de movimiento, mejora la técnica del ejercicio y el rendimiento. #CuerpoSano en #MenteSana 🤗 ¡Feliz y bendecido Martes! . _ . 👉🏽 PROGRAMAS FITNESS : Si quieres sentirte más saludable, Si necesitas ayuda o orientación con tus metas fitness, envíame un email 📬 contact@dianamaux.com
Stay You!! 💋💫 #Sabadete – Photo~ @pgmstudios
The struggle is real y el 🍑tambien!! 😜 Bts/Outtake Vamos o vamos!!! #Energia Feliz Miércoles familia!! #nophotoshop 📸 by @trill_imagery __ LEARN MORE: For my Transformation programs and 📚E-Books 👉🏽Click 🔗 in my Bio 📚for instant download WWW.DIANAMAUX.COM . _ . _ . 📈 PROGRAMAS FITNESS : Si necesitas ayuda, orientación o alguna motivación con tus metas fitness, envíame un email 📬 contact@dianamaux.com
You are exactly where you need to be; if you don’t like it move👠You aren’t a tree!! . #VELVET🌃 __ . __ 👉🏽Check out my Online Coaching program! Click Link 🔗 in BIO to get started @dianamaux . 🌐 WWW.DIANAMAUX.COM 🌐 ______. _ 🇨🇴 Estás exactamente donde necesitas estar; si no te gusta, muévete👠 ¡No eres un árbol! 🌃#AtercioPelada #vibrandoalto • • • _ 👉🏽 Para Programas y asesorias fitness; enviame tu email 📬por DM/Inbox 🌐 WWW.DIANAMAUX.COM _ . _ . _
When you take care of the body, the soul loves to live in it! 💙✨Why we usually take for granted the priceless things?? Caring is conserving! Don’t forget the important things luvs 💋#nitenite #hipsdontlie #headintheclouds #feetintheground • ____ • 🔱 If you need help setting up your diet and workout routine, if you want to feel healthier, let me guide you! 👇🏽Check out my Online Coaching program! #LetsGrowTogether Click Link 🔗in BIO to get started! @dianamaux 🌐 WWW.DIANAMAUX.COM 🌐 _________ • ———— 🇨🇴Cuando cuidas del cuerpo, al alma le encanta vivir en él! 💙✨¿Por qué solemos no valorar las cosas que no tienen precio? ¡Cuidar es conservar! No se olviden de las cosas importantes amores 💋 #bonitossueños • 🔱Estas list@ para TransFormArte?? Envíame tu email por DM / Inbox 📨 para tu propio programa de transformación . . . _ • #embracethecurves #sundayvibes #nitethoughts #moodynature #gratitude #motionoflife #fitnessrevolution #freesoul #skywalker #bodybliss #dianamaux ##wellnesscoach #naturalight #yoga #motion #nike #fitgirls #blessings #movewhileyoucan
I’ve been overweight, shredded, not that shredded, and today, finally I can say I’ve achieve my best shape 💪🏽I’m #happy I learned to love me for me🐯no abs, no butt, no fat percentage is more important than your own happiness!! and when you are happy you take care of your temple, and only home, your body 🙏🏽When you Swipe right🔙 you’ll see me in different shapes, but it’s the same essence!! Learn to love yourself through every stage and age, there is beauty in every single version of yourself…#trustmeinthis #loveyourself and #watch 🤗#yesbikiniindahouse TAG A FRIEND #Makeitviral 👭 _ _ 🔱 If you need help setting up your diet and workout routine, if you are looking for change 👇🏽Check out my Online Coaching program! #LetsGrowTogether Click Link 🔗in BIO to get started! @dianamaux 🌐 WWW.DIANAMAUX.COM 🌐 . ____ _ 🇨🇴 Yo he estado gordita, no tan gordita, marcada, no tan marcada, y hoy, finalmente puedo decir que he logrado mi mejor forma. “Soy #Feliz, aprendí a amarme por mí”, no abs, no bum bum , no porcentaje de grasa es más importante que tu propia felicidad !! y cuando eres feliz cuidas de tu templo, tu único hogar, tu cuerpo 🙏🏽Cuando deslizas hacia la derecha🔙 me verás en diferentes formas, ¡pero es la misma esencia! Aprende a amarte a ti mism@ en cada etapa y edad, hay belleza en cada versión de ti mism@ #creemeami #Amate y #yaveras #Sisepuede 🤗 ETIQUETA UNA AMIG@ 👭 _ 🔱 Estas list@ para TransFormArte?? Envíame tu email por DM / Inbox 📨 para tu propio programa de transformación . – . #tbt #embraceyou #dianamaux #wellnesscoach #traintotransform #myjourney #fromwithin #girlswithmuscle #girlswithcurves #happygirls #naturalathlete #MauxTraining #fitnessprogram #tb #purpose #fitnessmotivation #enjoy #fitnessrevolution
My life saver @athleticsfitmiami 💙😋 TOP 5 BENEFITS OF MEAL-PREP SERVICES 👇🏽👇🏽✅ A Healthier you! just because it’s convenient; you will put in your body a healthy meal because you have it ready for you; instead of the processed food chain, or gas station snack. ✅Saves time! Either the time you will need to spend shopping ingredients and cooking it yourself, or the time looking and driving to a restaurant.⌚️💲 ✅Saves money! Any time you plan ahead you save money (minimizes waste) . ✅Control over eating because the portions are measured and macros and nutrients are fulfilled. ✅Maximize Gym gains because pre and post workout meal timing are crucial in any fitness program. #foodisyourmedicine #wearewhatweeat #bewisebegreen _ 👉🏽If you are in Miami, check out @athleticsfitmiami 🍱 for healthy still delicious meal options delivered right to your 🚪Get 10% OFF with my code DianaMaux10 _____ 🇨🇴 Mi salvavidas @athleticsfitmiami 💙😋 TOP 5 beneficios del servicio de preparación de comidas ✅ ¡Serás más saludable! solo porque es conveniente; le pondrás a tu cuerpo una comida saludable porque la tienes lista para ti; en lugar de la cadena alimenticia procesada, o la merienda de la estación de gasolina. ✅¡Ahorra tiempo! O bien el tiempo que tendrá que gastar ingredientes de compras y cocinarlo tú mism@, o el tiempo de buscar y conducir a un restaurante. ✅¡Ahorra dinero! Cada vez que planificas con anticipación, ahorraras dinero (minimiza el desperdicio). ✅ Controla no comer de más porque las porciones se miden y se cumplen los macros y los nutrientes. ✅ Aumentas los gains del gym porque el tiempo en que comes antes y después del entrenamiento es crucial en cualquier programa de acondicionamiento físico. _ 👉🏽Si estas en Miami ordena ya @athleticsfitmiami 🍱 y obtén 10% de descuento con mi código Dianamaux10. . . . _ . #wearewhateeeat #mealprep #foodisyourmedicine #bikinibody #miami #wearewhatweeat #balance #dianamaux #naturallight #gratitudemotion #diet #mealprogram #fromwithin #fitnessrrvolution #murves #habits #enjoy #blessings #healthyyou #healthyhabits
If you never get lost, you’ll never get found!! 🖤💫💫#trusttheplan #trustyourgut Thank you @santina_design 👯♀️for my bodysuit __________ . . 🇨🇴 Si nunca nos perdieramos como hariamos entonces para encontrarnos!🖤💫💫 #confiaendios #escuchate Amé mi body de @santina_design 👯♀️
⛑The harder you fall…the highest you bounce 🆙 Stay #resilient #strong #united #positive #☀️shine state 🌴 Something about #Humpday 💪🏽 _______ ⛑Entre más fuerte es la caída … Más alto será el regresó 🆙 #resiliencia #fortaleza #unidos ☀️#avante 💪🏽 . . . . #Happyhumpday #felizmiercoles #positivethinking #setbacks #strenght #letloverule #dianamaux #miami #fitnesscoach #transformation #grind #fitnesslover #murves #challenges
Fitness, training, bodybuilding, body worship to me it’s the art of sculpting the best self; and it doesn’t only transform my body, but my mind and my life’s perception 💎The hard work, the discipline, the ethics, the effort you put into achieving progress and the consistency to maintain it 💪🏽can only lead you to personal growth! 💯 #Shredzathlete #Selfdesign #carveyourown #character #endlessgrowth . 🗝Email me to start your fitness journey… ____________________________ 🇨🇴Fitness, entrenamiento, fisiculturismo para mí es el arte de esculpir el mejor yo; y no sólo ha transformado mi cuerpo, sino también mi mente y mi percepción de la vida 💎El trabajo duro, la disciplina, la ética, el esfuerzo que pones para ver progreso y la consistencia para mantenerlo 💪🏽 solo te pueden conducir al crecimiento personal! #Shredzwomen #Diseñopropio #Esculpindo #carácter #creciendo 🗝Email me para comenzar tu transformación fitness… . Photo| @samuellathrop H&M| @fameisfab
#Retomando 🙏🏽 despues de 1 mes sin entrenar, ya me iba oxidando 😁 👉🏽 Entrena tu mente, porque el cuerpo siempre obedece! ✔️ #justdoit #july19 . #Retaking 🙏🏽 feels so good to be back 😊 👉🏽Overcome your mind because your body will go where you want it to go!✔️ #noexcuses #commit
Full of life💦💦 🍗🍖🍗 Bombeando Vida 🔥🙏 ⚡️⚡Old school 👈 🏆 Happy Monday ✌️😝
