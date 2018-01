¿Quién es el prometido de Paris Hilton? Conoce 5 datos sobre Chris Zylka

Such a lucky girl! 😻 My love surprised me & got my name tattooed in #Disney font. And said cause I’m his most magical place on Earth & he finally found his fairytale princess. 👸🏼🤴🏼 #BoyfriendGoals 🙌🏼 #ParisForever ❤

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Jul 13, 2017 at 8:48pm PDT