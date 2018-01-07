Recuerde todos los nominados a los Globos de Oro que se entregarán este domingo

Se entregarán en el hotel Beverly Hilton de Los Ángeles desde las 7:00 de la noche. Se pueden ver en el canal TNT, y online en la plataforma TNT GO (http://www.tntgo.tv/).
Películas con más nominaciones
- ‘La forma del agua’ – 7
- ‘The Post’ – 6
- ‘Tres anuncios por un crimen’ – 6
- ‘Lady Bird’ – 4
Series con más nominaciones
- ‘Big Little Lies’ – 6
- ‘Feud: Bette and Joan’ – 4
- ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, ‘Fargo’ y ‘This Is Us’ – 3
CINE
Mejor película dramática
- ‘Dunkerque’
- ‘La forma del agua’
- ‘Llámame por tu nombre’
- ‘The Post’
- ‘Tres anuncios por un crimen’
Mejor película musical o comedia
- ‘The Disaster Artist’
- ‘¡Huye!’
- ‘El gran showman’
- ‘I, Tonya’
- ‘Lady Bird’
Mejor actor dramático
- Timothée Chalamet, ‘Llámame por tu nombre’
- Daniel Day-Lewis, ‘El hilo fantasma’
- Tom Hanks, ‘The Post’
- Gary Oldman, ‘Las horas más oscuras’
- Denzel Washington, ‘Roman J. Israel, Esq.’
Mejor actriz dramática
- Jessica Chastain, ‘Molly’s Game’
- Sally Hawkins, “La forma del agua’
- Frances McDormand, ‘Tres anuncios por un crimen’
- Meryl Streep, “The Post’
- Michelle Williams, ‘Todo el dinero del mundo”
Mejor actor de musical o comedia
- Steve Carell, ‘La batalla de los sexos’
- Ansel Elgort, ‘Baby: El aprendiz del crimen”
- James Franco, ‘The Disaster Artist’
- Hugh Jackman, ‘El gran showman’
- Daniel Kaluuya, ‘¡Huye!’
Mejor actriz de musical o comedia
- Judi Dench, ‘Victoria & Abdul’
- Margot Robbie, ‘I, Tonya’
- Saoirse Ronan, ‘Lady Bird”
- Emma Stone, ‘La batalla de los sexos’
- Helen Mirren, ‘The Leisure Seeker’
Mejor actor de reparto
- Willem Dafoe, ‘El proyecto Florida’
- Armie Hammer, ‘Llámame por tu nombre’
- Richard Jenkins, ‘La forma del agua’
- Christopher Plummer, ‘Todo el dinero del mundo’
- Sam Rockwell, ‘Tres anuncios por un crimen’
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Mary J. Blige, ‘Mudbound: El color de la guerra’
- Hong Chau, ‘Pequeña gran vida’
- Allison Janney, ‘I, Tonya’
- Laurie Metcalf, ‘Lady Bird’
- Octavia Spencer, ‘La forma del agua’
Mejor director
- Guillermo del Toro, ‘La forma del agua’
- Martin McDonagh, ‘Tres anuncios por un crimen’
- Christopher Nolan, ‘Dunkerque’
- Ridley Scott, ‘Todo el dinero del mundo’
- Steven Spielberg, ‘The Post’
Mejor película extranjera
- ‘Una mujer fantástica’, Chile
- ‘First They Killed My Father’, Camboya
- ‘En la penumbra’, Alemania
- ‘Sin amor’, Rusia
- ‘The Square’, Suecia
Mejor película animada
- ‘Un jefe en pañales’
- ‘The Breadwinner’
- ‘Ferdinand’
- ‘Coco’
- ‘Loving Vincent’
TELEVISIÓN
Mejor serie dramática
- ‘The Crown”
- ‘Game of Thrones’
- ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’
- ‘Stranger Things’
- ‘This is Us’
Mejor actor dramático
- Sterling K. Brown, ‘This is Us’
- Freddie Highmore, ‘The Good Doctor’
- Bob Odenkirk, ‘Better Call Saul’
- Liev Schreiber, ‘Ray Donovan’
- Jason Bateman, ‘Ozark’
Mejor actriz dramática
- Caitriona Balfe, ‘Outlander’
- Claire Foy, ‘The Crown’
- Maggie Gyllenhaal, ‘The Deuce’
- Katherine Langford, ‘13 Reasons Why’
- Elisabeth Moss, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’
Mejor serie musical o comedia
- ‘Black-ish’
- ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’
- ‘Master of None’
- ‘SMILF’
- ‘Will & Grace’
Mejor actor de musical o comedia
- Anthony Anderson, ‘Black-ish’
- Aziz Ansari, ‘Master of None’
- Kevin Bacon, ‘I Love Dick’
- William H. Macy, ‘Shameless’
- Eric McCormack, ‘Will & Grace’
Mejor actriz de musical o comedia
- Pamela Adlon, ‘Better Things’
- Alison Brie, ‘Glow’
- Issa Rae, ‘Insecure’
- Rachel Brosnahan, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’
- Frankie Shaw, ‘SMILF’
Mejor miniserie o película para TV
- ‘Big Little Lies’
- ‘Fargo’
- ‘Feud: Bette and Joan’
- ‘The Sinner’
- ‘Top of the Lake: China Girl’
Mejor actor de miniserie o película para TV
- Robert De Niro, ‘The Wizard of Lies’
- Kyle MacLachlan, ‘Twin Peaks’
- Jude Law, ‘The Young Pope”
- Ewan McGregor, ‘Fargo’
- Geoffrey Rush, ‘Genius’
Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para TV
- Jessica Biel, ‘The Sinner’
- Nicole Kidman, ‘Big Little Lies’
- Jessica Lange, ‘Feud: Bette and Joan’
- Susan Sarandon, ‘Feud: Bette and Joan’
- Reese Witherspoon, ‘Big Little Lies’
