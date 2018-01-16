10 fotos de la modelo a la que sacaron de publicación por “no encajar en el mercado”

Aunque no es ninguna modelo de talla grande, tiene un cuerpo atlético y se mantiene fuerte y saludable, la hermosa rubia de 25 años también sufrió el rechazo por la forma de su figura.
“Hace unos meses acepté sacarme fotos con un equipo creativo en el que creía y con el que estaba emocionada de colaborar”, inicia el mensaje de la modelo que luego detalla la razón por la que un editor decidió no publicar su portada.
“Cuando mi agente recibió un email concluyendo que no iban a publicar mi portada porque “no reflejaba bien mi talento” y “no encajaba en el mercado”, el editor afirmó que mi ‘look’ se había desviado de mi portafolio y que no encajaba en el tamaño de las muestras, algo que es completamente falso”, contó Nina en la extensa descripción que acompaña una fotografía de ella en toples y llevando solo unos jeans y labial rojo.
Más adelante, Agdal aseguró que los que aquellos que la busquen para cualquier trabajo deben saber que “no tengo un cuerpo promedio como el que ven en las modelos. Tengo un cuerpo formado atléticamente y curvas saludables”.
Today, I’m disappointed and appalled at the still very harsh reality of this industry. A few months ago, I agreed to shoot with a creative team I believed in and was excited to collaborate with. When my agent received an unapologetic email concluding they would not run my cover/story because it “did not reflect well on my talent” and “did not fit their market,” the publisher claimed my look deviated from my portfolio and that I did not fit into the (sample size) samples, which is completely false. If anyone has any interest in me, they know I am not an average model body – I have an athletic build and healthy curves. After a tough year of taking a step back from the insensitive and unrealistic pressures of this industry and dealing with paralyzing social anxiety, I walked into that shoot as a 25 year old WOMAN feeling more comfortable in my own skin and healthier than ever before. Some days I’m a sample size, some days I’m a size 4, some a 6. I am not built as a runway model and have never been stick thin. Now more than ever, I embrace my curves and work diligently in the gym to stay strong and most of all, sane. I am proud to say that my body has evolved from when I started this crazy ride as a 16 year old GIRL with unhealthy and insufficient eating habits. So, shame on you and thank you to the publisher for reaffirming how important it is to live your truth and say it out loud, no matter who you are or what size. I decided to release an image to draw awareness and support of an issue that’s bigger than just myself and affects so many people not just in the fashion industry, but in general, with the goal of bringing women from all over together in a celebration of our bodies. Let’s find ways to build each other up instead of constantly finding ways to tear each other down. #bodyshaming #bodyimage #selfimage #dietculture #mybodymybusiness
Al final, Nina aseguró que esto es una vergüenza para el editor, pero le agradeció por “reafirmar la importancia de vivir tu verdad y gritarla, sin importar quién eres o qué talla”.
Tras su mensaje, la modelo recibió cientos de mensajes de respaldo, gesto que agradeció con un video, en donde además se comprometió a devolver el apoyo y a hablar de este tema para lograr un cambio, porque “suficiente, es suficiente”.
I really wanted to take a minute and thank each and every one of you for all your support. I know this is just the beginning but I promise to keep fighting for a future where we all lift each other up, celebrate our bodies and truly love one another. ♥️♥️♥️
A continuación, otras fotos de la exitosa modelo que ahora quiere hacer activismo para frenar la crueldad de su industria.
