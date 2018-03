When I started @laughingmancoffee I just wanted to keep the promise I made to my friend, Dukale. Never, in my wildest dreams, did I think I’d be premiering our new commercial today or that Laughing Man is now available in recyclable pods sold all around the U.S. and online. Every person has the power to make a difference. It can be as simple as supporting products like this which also give back, are Fair Trade Certified and have a mission to make the world a better place. Thanks for taking the time. HJ @keurig #MakeEveryCupCount #coffee

A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Mar 12, 2018 at 5:58am PDT