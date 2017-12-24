Hija de Gloria Estefan celebra un año con su novia con un profundo mensaje

Después de 365 días siguen muy enamoradas, a juzgar por las palabras que intercambiaron en Instagram, en donde Gemeny comenzó el derroche de amor al decirle a Emily que ella la sacó de su lugar “y me catapultaste a mundo nuevo. Un lugar nuevo, el universo más hermoso a diferencia de todo lo que había visto.”
Su sentido mensaje continúa hablando del sentimiento que las tiene unidas y que “hay en cada esquina aquí”.
“Y no el tipo de amor al que podrías pensar que me refiero. No flores, chocolates y amor de esquema de rima pobre. Amor verdadero. Buen amor. Nuestro amor. El amor que impregna cada parte de su entorno. El amor que te ahoga, te sacude, te asusta, te ilumina, te cura, te despierta. El amor que derrama tanto de ti en ti, no puedes evitar convertirte en él. El amor es tan fuerte, todo lo demás es solo ruido de fondo.
Y se parece mucho a ti.”
También te puede interesar
Después de recibir la romántica dedicatoria, Emily republicó el mensaje de su novio y añadió otras dulces palabras. “¿Qué se siente tener palabras como ESTAS escritas sobre ti? Les haré saber cuando tenga la respuesta, por ahora, solo soy un puddle brillante.”
Su agradecimiento finaliza con un “Te amo” y un deseo de buen futuro para su pareja: “No veo la hora para que el mundo (y tu) vea de lo que eres capaz.”
What does it feel like to have words like THIS written about you? I’ll let you know when I have an answer.. for now.. I’m just a glowing puddle. I love you. Each and every word you write elevates me. (about me or not) I can’t wait for the world (and you) to see what you’re capable of. #Repost @holagemeny ・・・ “What do you have to say about our anniversary?” she asks, as if my love for her could ever find it’s resting place among the curling lines of letters turned words. It can’t. What do you do when your life comes to a stop as a result of one meeting, one person? How do you cope? Where do you go? I imagine these are things I would’ve asked myself if I had any choice in the matter. But I didn’t. You see, you swept me. You took me from my standing place and catapulted me to a new world. A brand new place, a most beautiful universe unlike anything I had every seen. (I know now I could only have reached it with you holding my hand.) There is love in every corner here. And not the kind of love you might think I’m referring to. Not flowers, chocolates, and poor-rhyme-scheme love. True love. Good love. Our love. Love that permeates every piece of its surroundings. Love that chokes you, shakes you, scares you, illuminates you, heals you, awakens you. Love that pours so much of itself into you, you can’t help but become it. Love that is so loud, everything else is just background noise. And it looks so much like you. I have lived every one of the last 365 days of my life lost in this beautiful place, this beautiful love. Lost in you, and the extraordinary honor of loving you. You are light, you are beauty, you are home, and you are all that I aspire to be. I don’t know where you came from, but I am sure glad you are here. To 1, to 2, to 20 lifetimes more. I love you. Yours, fully, Moon Flower P.S. Hearing our voices together is the closest I’ve been to heaven.
One beautiful spin around the sun by your side. One complete Circle. And each circle that follows, will be formed around the last, creating the fiercest and fastest growing bond. And even though the bond resembles the closeness of roots and soil, the way in which it is being formed over time allows each and every ring involved to be completely suspended in mid air. Pull the people close in life who push you because they love you. Who open your mind because they want to adventure with you. Who teach you how to respect the things you value, including yourself. And most of all, who love you because they love YOU. Happy anniversary to my delicate, bold, intelligent, important, honest, loving, funny (but not funnier than me), brave, compassionate, patient, badass, talented, and the most beautiful… Moon Flower. I love you. One circle exquisitely sealed in time forever. Cheers to many more, and tons more laughing. 🔸12/13🔸
A post shared by Emily Estefan (@emily_estefan) on
En otras fotos de la cuenta de Instagram de Emily se evidencia la buena relación que tiene con sus amigos y familiares, pues aparece hasta en selfis de Gloria.
Some full service girl power comin’ at ya HOT from @essencefest 🖤🔥🖤🔥🖤🔥🖤🔥🖤🔥 @__itsgemeny 👽 @heather_beltran 👽 @gloriaestefan 👽 @acmoore9 👽
A post shared by Emily Estefan (@emily_estefan) on
Emily tiene 23 años y también se dedica a la música, como su mamá.
Comentarios