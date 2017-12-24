Hermana de Britney Spears espera su segundo hijo y así anunció la noticia

Allí aparece tomada de la mano con su esposo, Jamie Watson, y su hija Maddie, quien nació hace 9 años producto de la relación sentimental que la cantante tuvo con Casey Aldridge.
Spears acompañó esa foto de un texto donde aseguró que el 2017 fue el año en el que tuvo los mayores desafíos de su vida, pero al mismo tiempo, la época en la que recibió las mayores bendiciones.
También te puede interesar
Agregó que este año se concentró en ser una mejor persona y artista. Asimismo, manifestó que durante este tiempo estuvo trabajando en su música y espera que muy pronto sus fans puedan conocer su nuevo proyecto.
“Se viene mucho para 2018, así que prepárense”, manifestó la cantante, quien no reveló cuánto tiempo tiene de embarazo ni el sexo del bebé.
Looks like we are starting off 2018 with another big milestone…sooo happy to announce that Maddie is FINALLY going to be a big sister👶🏼2017 was filled with some of the biggest challenges of my life, as well as some of the biggest blessings, so I made a choice to lay low this year to focus on truly becoming my best self as a person and as an artist. During that time, I continued working on my music and telling my story, which has created some of my most honest work and I CANT wait to share that with you all very soon. 2018 is going to be filled with many milestones both personally and professionally. I appreciate each of you for your patience and support through it all. 2018 has a lot coming, so GET READY…….. #12DaysofJLS
Comentarios