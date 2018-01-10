Hija de David Hasselhoff se luce como modelo de talla grande

Hayley, de 25 años, se dedica al modelaje desde los 14 años y mostró su cuerpo en ropa interior en la edición de diciembre de la revista SLiNK, en donde la línea editorial está dirigida a mujeres grandes.

  1. Entretenimiento
  2. 2018/01/10
Hayley Hasselhoff
Hayley Hasselhoff| Instagram @hhasselhoff

Las imágenes, logradas por el fotógrafo salvadoreño Roberto Aguilar, dejan ver las curvas de la joven en diferentes diseños que modeló en The Westbridge Hotel, en Londres, de acuerdo con información del sitio VT.

El artículo continúa abajo

También te puede interesar

Don Jediondo le hizo chiste a Jessica Cediel y terminó siendo el burlado

“Es importante tener una revista cuyo único propósito se centre en la confianza del cuerpo, la moda y la curva. Tener nuestra sesión de portada en lencería fue un momento muy empoderador para mí”, dijo la joven en declaraciones recogidas por el citado medio.

A continuación, otras imágenes de la sesión de Hayley para la revista, y enseguida otras fotografías que aparecen en su cuenta pública de Instagram

as seen on my #Curve page in @marieclaireuk x

A post shared by Hayley (@hhasselhoff) on

A post shared by Hayley (@hhasselhoff) on

A post shared by Hayley (@hhasselhoff) on

💀💀💀

A post shared by Hayley (@hhasselhoff) on

🎀

A post shared by Hayley (@hhasselhoff) on

Comentarios

Fuentes

Reportar un error

Comentarios

Fuentes

Reportar un error

Te puede interesar:
Video destacado

Más videos

Más videos

Opinión

{[{ctrl.articles[index].author.owner.short_text}]}

{[{ctrl.articles[index].phrases.main}]}

  2. {[{ctrl.articles[index].created * 1000 | date:'yyyy/MM/dd'}]}
{[{ctrl.articles[index].images.meta.alt}]}
{[{ctrl.articles[index].images.meta.description}]}|{[{ctrl.articles[index].images.meta.credit}]}
{[{ctrl.articles[index].images.meta.alt}]}
{[{ctrl.articles[index].images.meta.description}]}|{[{ctrl.articles[index].images.meta.credit}]}

Más Videos
  1. Entretenimiento
  2. 2018/01/10

{[{ctrl.articles[index].phrases.main}]}

Más Videos

Comentarios

Fuentes

Reportar un error

Comentarios

Fuentes

Reportar un error

Te puede interesar:
Video destacado

Más videos

Más videos