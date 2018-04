Our founder @benjaminrgrant captured this crazy view of 432 Park Avenue in New York City from a helicopter. At a height of 1,396 ft (426 m), the building contains 104 condominium apartments and stands as the tallest residential building in the Western Hemisphere. The structure is so thin and so tall (1:15 width to height ratio) that in order to achieve stability, two levels are left completely exposed every 12 floors so that wind passes through and the building sways less. /// Photo by @benjaminrgrant

