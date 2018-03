“Jones and Hawkins work well together, creating one of the most unexpectedly compelling screen romances of recent years”. ~ Mike McGranaghan, The Aisle Seat. . Guillermo del Toro’s @shapeofwatermovie In USA cinemas nationwide THIS FRIDAY 12/22!! . #TheShapeOfWater #SallyHawkins #DougJones #romance #fairytale #merman #lovestory #actors #actorslife

A post shared by Doug Jones (@actordougjones) on Dec 19, 2017 at 10:57am PST