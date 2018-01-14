Estas son las 2 colombianas que participarán en Miss Estados Unidos

Aprovechando que tiene la nacionalidad americana, participó para Miss Georgia y se llevó el título, con el que concursará este año en Miss Estados Unidos. Ella hizo parte de la serie ‘Los Morales’, con el papel de Monserrat Troya.
De acuerdo con Zona Cero, Marianny tiene 24 años y estudió Comunicación Social en la Universidad Estatal de Georgia, en Atlanta.
Estas son algunas fotos de la joven:
Miss Georgia USA #girlsselfie 👑🙌🏽🇺🇸in @fitforaqueenatl #missusa #missuniverse @cbs46
A post shared by MARIANNY EGURROLA DAZA (@naniegurrola) on
The day after Christmas 😜💋 #unselfie
A post shared by MARIANNY EGURROLA DAZA (@naniegurrola) on
La otra colombiana que estará en Miss USA es Carolina Urrea, de 23 años. La joven, que según La Red es de origen antioqueño, fue elegida esta semana como Miss Nevada. Ese programa indicó que la paisa “hizo parte de muchas campañas publicitarias” en el país.
The Great Pageant Community señaló que Carolina ya había competido en 2016 en Miss California USA; sin embargo, en ese concurso quedó en el cuarto lugar.
I had the most incredible weekend of my life. I met some of the most amazing beautiful confident woman from all of Nevada. Pageantry has always been a passion of mine. 3 years ago I would have never imagined this day would come. This journey has made me grow in so many aspects of my life and has helped me become the woman I am today. On January 7, 2018 I was crowned Miss Nevada USA 2018. Thank you Lord for granting me the desires of my heart and for always standing by my side. Words can not describe what I am still feeling at this moment. I’m forever grateful for this opportunity. I have worked so hard leading up to this day. I’m so thankful and truly believe hard work does pay off. God has a purpose for your pain, a reason for your struggle and a gift for your faithfulness. Don’t ever give up on your dreams no matter your circumstances. If I had given up on my dream I would have never been able to live this day. Be patient because great things do take time. Don’t let your fears keep you from dreaming, Don’t give up for any reason!! Believe in yourself because anything is possible! First and foremost, Thank you so much @realniasanchez for coaching, mentoring, and supporting me. Thank you for bringing out the best version of myself. I learned so much from you and I am so blessed to have gained a Nevada sister.❤️ Thank you @oliviarosebeautyy for the pageant glam all weekend. 💋 Thank you @infinitysuncorp for the best spray tan bronze glow! Thank you @getfitbyrob for keeping me physically fit! @charbelzoecouture for creating this beautiful stunning gown.✨@crowndivaboutique Kristen my pageant mom! Thank you for marking my start in pageantry. You have guided me throughout my journey. I’m so blessed and grateful to have worked with you.❣️To my family! I love you so much!! Your support means the world to me. We have been through everything and I thank God for blessing me with a loving strong supportive family who is always there for me. @nicolenaha Thank you for coming and always supporting me! Love you! I’m so happy to be part of #TeamNevada!! Looking forward to working with you and having the most amazing year of my life @shannamoakler 💗👑 Miss USA here I come! 🇺🇸
