(swipe 👈🏽 for more) In a handwritten letter shared exclusively with In Touch, #MeghanMarkle’s estranged brother, #ThomasMarkleJr., tells #PrinceHarry that it’s ‘not too late’ to not marry his sister. “As more time passes to your royal wedding, it became very clear that this is the biggest mistake in royal wedding history,” #Tom warns. “Meghan Markle is obviously not the right woman for you.” he also adds that she is a “jaded, shallow, conceited woman that will make a joke of you and the royal family heritage.” “Not to mention, to top it all off, she doesn’t invite her own family and instead invites complete strangers to the wedding. Who does that?” he asks. “You and the royal family should put an end to this fake fairytale wedding before it’s too late.” Tom concludes his letter with, “Also you would think that a royal wedding would bring a torn family closer together, but I guess we are all distant family to #Meg.” #Savage #kinnakasblog

A post shared by kinnaka’s blog (@kinnakasblog) on May 3, 2018 at 2:39pm PDT