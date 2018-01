El negociazo que creó un joven con síndrome de down (ya ganó US$ 1,4 millones)

Announcement: John Will Do a Weekly Football Show at 4:30 PM (EDT) on Facebook Live. He will pick games (no gambling lines here) and share his usual fun. Dad is coming along for the ride. So check it out on our FB page and we will post later on our YouTube Channel. #johncronin #football #nfl #happiness #johnscrazysocks

A post shared by Johns Crazy Socks (@johnscrazysocks) on Sep 6, 2017 at 5:26pm PDT