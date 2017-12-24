Esta es la bella deportista ucraniana con quien le 'inventan nuevo cuento' a James

El futbolista colombiano publicó una foto suya en Instagram y de inmediato recibió un pulgar hacia arriba de Julia Gilas.

Julia Gilas
La bella modelo tiene una colección de sus mejores fotos en su cuenta de Instagram.| Instagram Julia Gilas

Además de las habladurías de que James tenía ‘algo’ con la rusa Helga Lovetaky, ahora las redes sociales están especulando sobre si existe una relación entre el cucuteño y una sexy especialista en ‘fitness’ que vive en San Diego, California, EE. UU.

Esta es la foto de James Rodríguez a la que Gilas reaccionó con el emoji del dedo pulgar hacia arriba:

Quien quiere jugar? who wants to play ?🎮 ⚽️

A post shared by James Rodríguez (@jamesrodriguez10) on

Y estas son algunas fotografías de la Hermosa mujer que, dicho sea de paso, no se sabe si siquiera tiene una relación de amistad con el 11 del Bayern Múnich:

Morning ☕️❤️

A post shared by Julia Gilas (@juliagilas) on

Y aquí se aprecia su Buena forma física:

El siguiente es un video muy sexy que la modelo y deportista ‘fitness’ publicó en YouTube:

Y la ñapa:

