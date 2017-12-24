Esta es la bella deportista ucraniana con quien le 'inventan nuevo cuento' a James

Además de las habladurías de que James tenía ‘algo’ con la rusa Helga Lovetaky, ahora las redes sociales están especulando sobre si existe una relación entre el cucuteño y una sexy especialista en ‘fitness’ que vive en San Diego, California, EE. UU.
Esta es la foto de James Rodríguez a la que Gilas reaccionó con el emoji del dedo pulgar hacia arriba:
Y estas son algunas fotografías de la Hermosa mujer que, dicho sea de paso, no se sabe si siquiera tiene una relación de amistad con el 11 del Bayern Múnich:
A post shared by Julia Gilas (@juliagilas) on
Y aquí se aprecia su Buena forma física:
It’s cold out and you’re probably covered up most of the time now, so it’s the perfect time to get in shape for your unveiling when it gets warm again. Use my bodyweight training program to get in great shape at home. Link in my bio. #coldweatherworkout #exerciseathome #bodyweighttraining #bodyweightexercises #yearroundbody #lookgoodallyear #nogymrequired #bodygoals #dreambody #figuregoals #bikinigoals #bodyweightworkout #juliagilas #sixweekworkout
El siguiente es un video muy sexy que la modelo y deportista ‘fitness’ publicó en YouTube:
Y la ñapa:
